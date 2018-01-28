Wilder will faceoff with Joshua if he beats Parker

Deontay Wilder says he will get in the ring and go face to face with Anthony Joshua if he beats Joseph Parker in Cardiff.

The WBC heavyweight world champion will be ringside as part of the Sky Sports Box Office team for the huge unification fight between the WBA ‘super’ and IBF holder, Joshua, and WBO champion Parker at the Principality Stadium, on March 31.

Wilder is certain he will take care of Luis Ortiz on March 3 and will gladly square-up to Joshua if the Brit wins.

If you didn’t know now you know. 2018 is going to be a GREAT year for the #BombZquad and for boxing as a whole. March 3rd baby… it’s going down at @barclayscenter. Me vs Luis Ortiz. @premierboxing @showtimeboxing #WilderOrtiz #2018 pic.twitter.com/7yavJh4ki5 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) January 24, 2018

“I will get in the ring and go face to face with him,” Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports.

“That will be amazing and I hope he is anticipating seeing me and people are anticipating two tough guys getting in the ring. We will call this the preview. This will let people see what our fight will be like.

“It typifies the show as well because people want to know what’s going to happen next. I am an unpredictable person, I do what people don’t expect me to do but I do things when it’s the right time for me to do them. You’ll see.

“I enjoyed myself the first time I came over to work with Sky Sports and I am certainly looking forward to doing it again.”

Wilder could also bring his WBC belt with him, because “it will look good on my shoulder as I’m commentating”, which would mean all four recognised straps will be on display.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ believes Parker “does have what it takes to beat Joshua” and become the unified heavyweight world champion, but admits he wants his British rival to win the WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO titles, so they can meet later this year.

“Of course, 100 percent, even 1,000 percent, we definitely hope Joshua wins,” Wilder said.

“I wouldn’t dare curse that he loses because people want to see the best fight the best. I want the heavyweight division to stay lit up as it has been and stay exciting like it is.

“I don’t dislike Anthony Joshua. I don’t hate the guy, I actually like him, just as much as I like Tyson Fury.

“I think he has done a tremendous job with what he’s done in his country and I am proud to see they are praising another black man for his accomplishments because you just don’t see that much these days.

“Being that he’s a champion and I am a champion it’s about time the division had one champion. One guy that takes it all, just one master of the division, one king on the throne and that’s why I really want this fight to happen.”