Hearn: AJ-Fury tricky to make

Eddie Hearn still hopes to stage a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, but admits the bout would be "tricky to make".

The Matchroom Boxing boss suggested last week that Joshua could face Fury as early as this summer, provided that he overcomes Joseph Parker in their unification clash in Cardiff on March 31.

But negotiations between the rival heavyweights might be problematic, with Fury likely to demand a higher percentage of the purse split than normal as a voluntary title challenger.

"Everybody wants to see Tyson Fury back and I believe we'll see him back," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Like I said in interviews last week, we're ready to make the fight.

"It's not a fight that's made over social media, it's a fight that's made in the boardroom.

"It's tricky to make, because it's a voluntary defence for Anthony Joshua, but yes it's a voluntary defence against a contender in Tyson Fury that is a former champion, does have a huge amount of value in the fight as well."

@EddieHearn please stop useing my name on a daily basis to build AJ vs Parker, you have had your chance to make me vs AJ & declined many times! I've already told you it will be on my terms & the split will be 60/40 my end, see you summer/autumn 2019 . — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 25, 2018

Joshua's top priority is his upcoming clash against Parker, with three world titles at stake, and Hearn could switch his attention to WBC king Deontay Wilder as AJ bids to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Hearn said: "We're ready to make that fight, but when you're in fights like Joshua against Parker, there is no point talking about Tyson Fury and overlooking him [Parker].

"That's something for the future, if Anthony can be successful on March 31.

"We have to deal with what's real, what is available, and the ultimate plan – forgetting Tyson Fury – is to win every belt."