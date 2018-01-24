Hearn: Parker won’t laugh at AJ

Joseph Parker will be proved wrong by Anthony Joshua after saying he could "smile" at the British heavyweight's best punches, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The New Zealander is confident his chin will stand up to Joshua's power during their world heavyweight title unification fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31.

Parker has never been knocked down in his 24-fight unbeaten career and suggested he might respond to Joshua's punches with a defiant grin, despite his fellow champion's fearsome record of 20 straight knockouts.

But Hearn told Sky Sports: "Apparently he's going to laugh when Anthony Joshua hits him on the chin. I hope he doesn't.

"If he does, I think we've got something to worry about, because when Anthony Joshua hits you on the chin, I don't think laughing is one thing you'll be doing. But interesting comment.

"They say he's got a granite chin, but he's never been hit with the ferocity and speed of Anthony Joshua.

"It's going to be a huge event on March 31 and one we cannot wait for."

At last week's press conference, Joshua clarified claims by WBO title holder Parker and his team about past knockdowns, with Hearn urging rival promoter David Higgins to repeat these statements in front of the WBA 'super' and IBF champion.

And the Matchroom Boxing boss admits there was tension between the two fighters when they were reunited for filming of 'The Gloves Are Off'.

Hearn added: "He actually wanted to get stuck in with David Higgins and Joseph Parker, and they were just a little bit on the cautious side, and that's why I was trying to egg Higgins on to have a go.

"Since they've been back, they've been talking again, there is a little bit of spite. 'The Gloves are Off' was good. It was frosty at times.

"But a lot is on the line. This isn't just about talking. This is about the unified heavyweight championship of the world."