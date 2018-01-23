Joshua on Usyk’s radar

Oleksandr Usyk says he will move up to heavyweight and take on Anthony Joshua but not until he has proved he is the best cruiserweight in the world.

The Ukrainian takes on fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Mairis Briedis in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series, in Riga, Latvia, this Saturday.

Usyk is the No 1 seed and wants to prove he is the best cruiserweight in the world and although he is not looking past Briedis, he has not ruled out moving up and meeting Joshua.

“I will but let’s wait for a while,” he exclusively told Sky Sports.

“I will move up to heavyweight and show them all how good I am. I think you can see yourself, I will fight him (Joshua). Not yet though.

“But it is a question everybody keeps asking me, so once we go face to face, we will find out. It will be good.

“First of all, I like Britain because that is where boxing was born. The fans over there still follow me and watch me, so I will always try and show them my best.”

Usyk has been sparring with London duo Isaac Chamberlain and Mikael Lawal, as well as Mateusz Masternak and Dmitry Kudryashov as he gets ready for Briedis.

The 31-year-old will put his WBO belt on the line with Briedis defending the WBC version he picked up once Tony Bellew moved up to heavyweight.

“I do think Briedis will be the toughest opponent I have faced in my professional career,” he said.

“He is 23-0, he’s a cruiserweight and he can punch and that makes anyone dangerous. You are going to see my boxing, everything I do week, once I am in there with him.

“We always prepare to go the full 12 rounds but I will try my best and show the skills I have been working on, and I want to show what I can do. You will see.”