Parker will smile when Joshua hits his chin

Joseph Parker says he will respond with a defiant smile if Anthony Joshua’s punches cannot put a dent in his renowned chin during their world title unification clash.

The New Zealander holds a proud reputation of never being floored in his unbeaten career ahead of his heavyweight fight with Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31.

The revolution will be televised! March 31st 💥 pic.twitter.com/Dcy6d2zIEF — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) January 21, 2018

WBA ‘super’ and IBF champion Joshua has found a way to stop all 20 of his opponents, but WBO king Parker has suggested he could “crush” the home favourite’s confidence by standing up to his best shots.

“If he hits me in the chin and doesn’t hurt me then obviously I’ll smile and try my best to hit him back,” Parker exclusively told Sky Sports.

“I think some fighters when they throw a punch and throw everything they have and it doesn’t affect the other person, it might crush them a bit.

“In boxing, some fighters have good chins. You just have to be persistent and continuing following the plan and trying to catch them nicely, and obviously hope to be knocking him out.

“I know that if I got him into the trouble (Wladimir) Klitschko got him into, I wouldn’t have let him off the pedal. I would put the pedal down and have chased him around.”

Parker says there were no harsh words from Joshua as they posed for the customary face-off at the end of a prickly press conference last week.

But the Kiwi believes his promoter David Higgins succeeded in unsettling Joshua, who declared it would take “more than a human” to defeat him after responding to claims from Parker’s camp about his own chin.

“I don’t know how to take that,” said Parker. “I might have to be ‘Superman’ or ‘Batman’ or something. I don’t know? Have to be more than human? I don’t know what more you can be?

“He was rattled with what David was saying. For him to defend himself, shows that he didn’t like what was coming his way. I don’t think he really takes criticism that well.”