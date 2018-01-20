Hearn: Time to talk, Fury

Eddie Hearn has suggested Tyson Fury could challenge Anthony Joshua as early as this summer, as long as he is willing to “talk about it”.

The promoter admitted that Fury’s return to the ring could make him ‘AJ’s first defence, if he beats WBO holder Joseph Parker, in their March 31 unification fight.

Fury, whose BBBoC suspension is set to be lifted, has always said he is happy to take on Joshua in his first fight back but Hearn has warned he needs to enter proper discussions if it is to happen.

“I think that was a formality but it’s great to see him back in the division,” he told Sky Sports.

“Anthony Joshua has proven time and time again that he will fight anyone and in his 21st fight, he will have been in two heavyweight unification fights and his fifth world title defence, which is incredible.

“So, if Tyson Fury wants a fight with Anthony Joshua, it is only a phone call away. He likes to tweet about it rather than talk about it, say over a table.

“He’s an excellent fighter, he’s a great character for the sport of boxing and Joshua against Fury is a huge fight, but we have to deal with what’s available right now, what’s the reality and the reality is we want all the belts.

“If there is a defence against Tyson Fury, yes please. If he gets his licence, yes please, for British boxing. But rather than tweet about it, we should sit down and try and make the fight.”

Hearn again emphasised the ultimate goal is to see IBF and WBA ‘super’ champion Joshua hold all four recognised world titles, with Parker (WBO) and Wilder (WBC) top of the list.

But he also admitted that Joshua would be more than happy to meet Fury in an all-British clash before completing the set, and it could even take place in the next six to seven months.

“It could happen in the summer,” said Hearn. “If he wants to go straight into that fight, no problem for Anthony Joshua.

“But what we also want is the best Tyson Fury, we don’t want a guy who comes out after two-and-a-half years, Anthony wins that one and everyone says ‘but it wasn’t the best Tyson Fury’. We want the best one possible.

“He should have some warm-up fights but if he looks bad in them, it decreases the value of the fight and it might decrease the interest for the fight, but one thing is for sure, Tyson Fury is an excellent heavyweight and Anthony Joshua wants to beat him and beat everyone.”