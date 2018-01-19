Tyson Fury suspension set to be lifted

Tyson Fury’s suspension is set to be lifted by the British Boxing Board of Control “subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements”.

The BBBoC suspended Fury’s licence in 2016 due to “anti-doping and medical issues” and the 29-year-old has not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in a world title fight in November 2015.

Fury confirmed last week that he would reapply for his licence, and on Friday the BBBoC announced: “Following interview with Tyson Fury at the BBBoC offices earlier today, the suspension of his BBBoC boxer’s licence will be lifted subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements.”

Two years ago to the day since @Tyson_Fury put it on Wilder. Absolute gold 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Xiz45RGYfj — Jonathan (@jonnyescott) January 17, 2018

Fury had accepted a backdated two-year doping ban from UK Anti-Doping in December 2017 but is hoping to return to the ring in April this year.

He tweeted on January 10 announcing his decision to reapply: “Applying for my boxing Licance (sic) today, will be defending my @ringmagazine title in April, Can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Fury has spoken about his desire to get in the ring with Anthony Joshua, who faces Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification fight on March 31.