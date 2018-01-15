Wilder: We need one champ, Joshua

Deontay Wilder expects to fight Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker this year to crown an undisputed world heavyweight champion.

WBC title-holder Wilder, who defends against Luis Ortiz on March 3, has vowed to come out on top of a “tournament” including Joshua and Parker, who will unify the IBF, WBA ‘super’ and WBO belts on March 31.

“The winner goes on to fight the winner of Joshua-Parker,” Wilder told Sky Sports News about his defence against Ortiz.

“This is the build-up and the lead-up to the mega-fight, the unification bout. One man will have all of the belts, once and for all.

“The heavyweight division is very special and it’s important for one man to have all the belts. We’re not moving up in weight or going down in weight. We’re staying where we are. This is what makes the fights so exciting between me and Ortiz, between Joshua and Parker.

“It’s like a tournament. May the best man win. The best two will come together for one special night, one special moment, for the world to see.

“The sooner the better for me, and I think the fans would agree. Whenever they are ready, I’m ready.

“I have no doubt that I will win my bout. I will knock out Luis Ortiz out – I will do what I do best, I am a knockout artist. I specialise in it. I will display that.”

After Wilder’s sixth defence of his WBC title, Joshua and Parker will put a combined three belts on the line at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

“It will be a long, drawn-out fight,” Wilder said of Joshua vs Parker.

A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Jan 13, 2018 at 9:08am PST

“If [it doesn’t end in the late] rounds, I say it will go the distance. That’s up to Parker, and how he moves in the ring, how he lays his plan out, and sticks to the game-plan. He’s in enemy territory and he’s going to be an underdog, so he’s at a disadvantage in this situation. If [Parker] does the right things, the way he has been told, I see it being a great fight.

“Both of them have attributes. Parker hasn’t been a champion [for long]. He has movement, he is able to know when [opponents] are throwing punches, and I think he has a good IQ in the ring. He’s definitely going to need it against AJ.

“AJ has the range, he has the height, and he can get a guy out of there. It makes a great fight.”

Wilder was scheduled to fight Ortiz last November but it was cancelled when the challenger failed a drug test.

“The WBC reinstated him and, being the champion that I am, I want to face the best, I say I’m the best, I want the best, I want to prove to the world that I am the best,” Wilder said. “I pulled Ortiz’s card again to challenge him.

“I want him to be an example to the world that I am the best, no matter what you do, no matter what you say, no matter how hard you train, nothing will be able to stop me. I will prove it to the world, with Luis Ortiz. He will be my guinea pig. I will be the one champion. There will be one face, one name, and his name is Deontay Wilder. I promise you that.”