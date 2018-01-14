Joshua vs Parker clash is confirmed

Anthony Joshua will meet Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification bout this March after the title showdown was confirmed.

IBF and WBA champion Joshua will take on WBO title holder Parker at Cardiff’s Prinicpality Stadium on March 31, with both fighters putting their undefeated streaks on the line.

Negotiations have been taking place between the two camps for several months, with Parker’s representative, David Higgins flying to the United Kingdom last week to finalise the deal.

The winner of the clash is likely to face WBC champion Deontay Wilder in another unification bout this summer.

Joshua said: “These fights aren’t easy because there is a lot on the line – so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge.

“I’m looking forward to it. Training camp is under way and before you know, 31 March will be upon us.”

Parker added: “Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock. A couple of months ago I heard him say: ‘Why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand?’

“Well, now he’s about to find out. And the world is about to find out whether AJ can really take a punch.”