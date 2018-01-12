Wilder-Ortiz confirmed for March

Deontay Wilder’s world title defence against Luis Ortiz has been confirmed for New York on March 3.

Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight rival will top the bill at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, making the seventh defence of the coveted WBC title he won back in January 2015.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ was due to take on Ortiz in November, only for the Cuban to test positive for a banned substance. Bermane Stiverne, the man Wilder took the title from, stepped in but was stopped inside an explosive first round.

Unbeaten Ortiz returned to the ring in December, taking Daniel Martz out in two rounds.

Wilder is looking for a unification fight in 2018, with negotiations between IBF and WBA holder Joshua and WBO champion Joseph Parker, still on-going, while Britain’s Dillian Whyte wants to be named the WBC mandatory challenger if he beats Lucas Browne on March 24.