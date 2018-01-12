Golovkin and Alvarez agree to May 5 rematch

Boxing superstars Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will go toe-to-toe once more in a highly anticipated rematch on May 5.

The duo featured an a high quality bout in front of a sold out T-Mobile Arena in Vegas in September. The fight went the distance, with both fighters thinking they had done enough for victory, but the bout scored as a split draw.

Immediately after the fight, both Golovkin and Alvarez indicated they wanted a rematch, which the WBC eventually ordered.

Now, fans and promoters alike will finally get their wish.

“It’s going to be another great fight, so it’ll likely be a natural to do another rematch, but it’s not in the agreement,” promoter Eric Gomez told the Los Angeles Times.

“We want to concentrate on getting this done and then we can talk about a third fight later.”

Golovkin remains undefeated after 38 fights and currently holds the WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight titles.