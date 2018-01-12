Wilder punished for drugs offence

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has been sentenced to community service after being found guilty of marijuana possession.

The unbeaten Wilder – who is expected to face Anthony Joshua in a title unification bout later this year – was ordered to complete 60 hours of community service at a local YMCA after a judge found him guilty.

The 32-year-old will also be on probation for two years and received a 30-day suspended prison sentence.

Wilder was arrested in his hometown of Tuscaloosa, in Alabama, last June after police found a small quantity of marijuana in his car.

Police had stopped the American’s Cadillac for a window tint violation and then found the marijuana inside the vehicle.

Wilder said the marijuana was not his and others had had access to the vehicle while he had been away on a trip.