Mayweather’s incredible response to #MeToo question

Floyd Mayweather was asked a question concerning the recent #MeToo hashtag campaign, and responded to it in a way only he could.

The retired fighter seemed to be totally unaware of the social media campaign, which aims to raise awareness for victims of sexual assault and harassment, when quizzed on it by Men’s Health recently.

At first, Mayweather thought the campaign had something to do with money, and even when the real meaning was explained to him he couldn’t quite get the thought of money out of his head:

Interviewer: We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018. Mayweather: The who? Interviewer: The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault. Mayweather: When you say “me too” … When somebody is like, “I got a Rolls Royce, I be like ‘me too.’” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.” Interviewer: This is a very different- Mayweather: Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.” Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.”

There you have it. The #MeToo movement according to Floyd Mayweather.

It’s probably not a huge surprise that Mayweather was reluctant to comment on the campaign, however, considering that he has prior convictions relating to domestic violence.

He did eventually offer a better response, saying that if “you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.”

You can read the whole interview at Men’s Health.