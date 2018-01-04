Fury calls on Joshua to face him first

Tyson Fury has challenged Anthony Joshua to be his first opponent since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

Fury called out Joshua in a series of tweets which read: "As a sporting challenge I Lay Down the challenge for Anthony Joshua to fight me in my first fight back in over 2.5 years!"

As a sporting challenge I Lay Down the challenge for @anthonyfjoshua to fight me in my first fight back in over 2.5 years! I'm the best heavyweight on the planet come prove I'm not? The ball is in your court don't let your fans down CHAMP👍🏼👊🏼 #wanttoseehowgoodiam — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 3, 2018

"I'm the best heavyweight on the planet come prove I'm not? The ball is in your court don't let your fans down CHAMP."

Joshua, the WBA 'super' and IBF champion, has been in talks over a fight against fellow unbeaten heavyweight Joseph Parker.

A bout between the pair is yet to be finalised, but promoter Eddie Hearn said in December that he remains "very hopeful" that a deal will be agreed.

Alexander Povetkin is mandatory challenger to Joshua's WBA belt following his win over Christian Hammer in December.