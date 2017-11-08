Wilder ready to cross the Atlantic for Joshua

WBC champion Deontay Wilder revealed he is ready to travel to England for a fight with WBA and IBF belt holder Anthony Joshua.

Wilder faced Bermane Stiverne on Saturday in New York City and earned his 39th career win – and 38th via KO – in the first round in a dominating display.

Now, the Bronze Bomber is eager to take on rising star Joshua and given his apparent reluctance to travel to America, Wilder is bringing the fight to England.

"Packing out stadiums looks good but the money and Mecca of boxing is in America," the 32-year-old told BBC Sport.

"But if you want to stay at home like a little girl, this king has no problem travelling to knock out the champion.

"If Joshua's a strong champion, a true champion, you guys in England should smoke him out, make him fight. You should see if he's the best."

Joshua’s promoter, the industrious Eddie Hearn, has said Wilder needs to fight in Britain to raise his profile before thinking of a Joshua fight and has offered up Dillian Whyte in London in February.

Understandably, Wilder was not amused.

"He's Eddie Hearn's dirty rag in his pocket or his spare tyre on his car,” said Wilder of White, who lost to Joshua via KO in 2015.

“He's a gatekeeper at best. If Dillian is the bridge to Joshua, make sure Joshua is at the end of that bridge.

"All Eddie has to do is put AJ on that contract. I will only fight a peasant if the king is behind him."