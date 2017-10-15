Charlo wants Hurd after stunning KO

Jermell Charlo earned a lightning fast win over Erickson Lubin in New York on Saturday night with a first-round KO to retain his WBC junior middleweight title.

The fight lasted just 2:41 seconds as Charlo caught Lubin with a huge right to the jaw that left the challenger on the deck as the referee stopped the bout.

Jermell Charlo Knocks out Erickson Lubin in the first round👊💣, devastating KO😮 #CharloLubin pic.twitter.com/GuOkaSPDmF — JBOXINGHQ™ (@jboxinghq) October 15, 2017

“He caught me with a shot I didn’t see,” said Lubin after the bout. “He landed it. I felt like when I got up I could have kept fighting. It happens. It’s boxing. I’m young and I’m hungry. I wanted to entertain the crowd. (I’m going to) remain hungry, get back in the gym and become that champion I know I am.”

Charlo’s record improves to 30-0 with half of the wins knockouts.

After his victory Charlo, said he wants to take on IBF champion Jarrett Hurd, who also scored a victory on the same card, stopping Austin Trout in the tenth round on the same card.

“We’re going to unify,” said Charlo. “The other champions want to fight me and I’ll take any of them. Give me another title. I want Hurd. Hurd just won. Give me Hurd.”