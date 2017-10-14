Watch: Wilder shows off bizarre workout regime

Deontay Wilder’s preparations for next month’s world heavyweight title fight haven’t entirely gone smoothly after his original opponent failed a drugs test.

But as he prepares for a rematch against Bermane Stiverne, Wilder isn’t letting his training regime lapse at all.

The WBC champion gave an insight into his workout methods by posting a video showing him shadow boxing and working his legs in a swimming pools.

When it comes to who’s the best, it ain’t no doubt in my mind I am. I don’t need more time to put myself in a better position to beat anyone pic.twitter.com/025MSj2EKv — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 13, 2017

Wilder looks fired up throughout the footage, while his trainer shouts motivational messages from the side of the pool.

After posting the message on Instagram, Wilder said: “When it comes to who’s the best, it ain’t no doubt in my mind I am that.

“I don’t need more time to put myself in a better position to beat anyone.

Stiverne said he’s going to make me feel his PAIN. Ha,🤔 Nawww BoY!!! I’m going to make YOU feel MY PAIN.👿 pic.twitter.com/0NUbVaqeAP — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 10, 2017

“Come November 4 in Brooklyn, I will leave once again another example: Stiverne laid out on the canvas.”

Wilder has made it clear that he sees Stiverne as only a stepping stone towards taking on IBF, WBA and IBO champion Anthony Joshua after branding the British fighter a “coward”.