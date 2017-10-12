Tyson Fury has ‘three fights’ planned for 2018

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claims he will return to the ring next April and has targeted three fights in 2018.

Fury, who is currently awaiting a date for his UK anti-doping hearing, is planning his boxing comeback following two years out of the ring with a “mega fight” next summer.

Be ready to fight in April 2018 in a great fight! & again in the summer in a mega fight! & again in back end of year. 3 big fights in 2018. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 12, 2017

The undefeated 29-year old has not fought since ending Wladimir Klitschko’s heavyweight reign in November 2015 and last week stated he will not apply for a British Boxing Board of Control licence following his suspension.

Fury took to social media on Thursday to outline his plans for three fights before the end of next year.

“Be ready to fight in April 2018 in a great fight,” he said.

“And again in the summer in a mega fight and again in [the] back end of [the] year. Three big fights in 2018.”

The former WBA, WBO and IBF title-holder was ringside for his cousin Hughie Fury’s defeat to WBO champion Joseph Parker in Manchester last month, and the New Zealander has since hinted at a clash with Tyson.

Parker’s promoter claims the 25-year old will move towards a showdown with Fury should a unification with Anthony Joshua not materialise, naming Old Trafford as a possible venue.