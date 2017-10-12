Pulev: AJ not the finished article

Kubrat Pulev insists Anthony Joshua is far from the finished article and adds that his sole career defeat to Wladimir Klitschko has only improved him as a fighter.

Joshua will defend his WBA ‘Super’ and IBF heavyweight world titles against mandatory challenger Pulev at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on October 28.

Both ‘AJ’ and Pulev have taken on former heavyweight kingpin Klitschko, but while the Londoner won his epic Wembley battle back in April, the Bulgarian was convincingly stopped in 2014 – the only loss on his record.

Despite the mixed fortunes against ‘Dr Steelhammer’, Pulev is adamant that he has learnt more in defeat than if he had won and the 36-year-old is confident that he is more than ready to take on Joshua.

“I don’t just say I learnt this or that from the Klitschko fight. I learnt many things.

“From one loss, a man learns more than when he wins. When you win you think you are the number one and nothing more is needed. A loss makes you do more and more.

“I see now that I was not ready for Klitschko, maybe I was too young, but now my preparation is much better, I feel stronger and I am ready.”

The Bulgarian added that he gives Joshua his undivided attention, saying: “I watch Joshua more than I do any other boxer.

“I see what he does well and see what he does badly – I study him.

“Everyone must learn more, whether it’s myself, ‘AJ’ or anyone else. When one man says that he knows everything, he is lying.

“When Klitschko fought ‘AJ’ it was 50/50, but he did not prepare properly. He thought he would beat Joshua no problem.

“You learn from losses. I enjoy my training now and my preparation has been concentrated, strong and smart – I’m ready.”