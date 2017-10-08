Wilder wants fight with Joshua in America

Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua should travel to America for a world title unification clash instead of a showdown at Wembley Stadium.

The WBC heavyweight champion will make the next defence of his title against replacement opponent Bermane Stiverne in New York on November 4 after Luis Ortiz failed a drug test.

Joshua puts his WBA 'super' and IBF belts on the line a week earlier in Cardiff on October 28 and the two champions can stay on course for a fight next year.

Wilder was part of the 90,000 crowd that watched Joshua's dramatic stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April but says 'AJ' is yet to make his name in the US and should come to his home country if he wants to become a worldwide star.

"To be global, you've got to make your name in America and Joshua is not as big as people think he is over here," Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports.

"The UK is about the size of Texas. One state in my country, where people don't know who Joshua is for real.

"If my name was brought up and Joshua came along it's the same as if Joshua's name came up, my name would come along.

"It will be a great fight, but he is not that popular over here. I had to burst a lot of people's bubble but he's not.

"If he wants to be global, he needs to come to America to fight me, but to be honest, I don't care where it happens."

'The Bronze Bomber', who has knocked out all but one of his 38 opponents, insists he is far from intimidated by Joshua, suggesting his British rival and promoter Eddie Hearn are "scared" of him.

Wilder said: "Even Eddie Hearn says his man will knock me out in three, so why haven't you made the fight yet?

"If you are so confident, why are you stalling? Why do you stare at me when you're with your friends, look up and down, sizing me up? Because you're scared.

"Everybody is scared. I will unify the division and it will be very soon."