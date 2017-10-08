Wilder wants fight with Joshua in America

Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua should travel to America for a world title unification clash instead of a showdown at Wembley Stadium.
The WBC heavyweight champion will make the next defence of his title against replacement opponent Bermane Stiverne in New York on November 4 after Luis Ortiz failed a drug test.
Joshua puts his WBA 'super' and IBF belts on the line a week earlier in Cardiff on October 28 and the two champions can stay on course for a fight next year.
Dear Boxing Fans, Well there you have it now @anthony_joshua is officially soul searching while he scrolls thru the misty park, Basically what I'm saying is that he's scared as well, but nooo Mr. @eddiehearn goes on record and states that Joshua KO's me within 3rds🤔🤷🏿♂️. You see in the HURT BUSINESS ppl on the outside looking in are the ones that DONT HAVE TO FEEL THE PAIN IN THE RING, but are the first to build unnecessary courage then say dumb shit, WHY! Because they don't have to be the poor soul that travels through the jungle an face the 👹. LIKE I SAID…"I'm the most FEARED Heavyweight in the Division". Once I became Champ me and my team have tried for years to get the best out there ppl do your research. I've called out all of the so called majority fans best of the division have to offer but what really happens when I do that? Well if you don't know I'll tell you::::::::::———->>>>>>>>>> They either go another route and Run 🏃🏿as if they was in a 1984 Freddy Krueger a Nightmare on Elm Street horror film or they becomes a member of Pinky & the Brain, but instead of trying to unify and take over the world they, instead shot stuff in their asses or take it hard thru the throat all because of an Alabaman Native that goes by the name of DeontayWilder ::::::::::———->>>>>>>> Well there goes a Great fight not once but twice out of three Great fights all stolen from the overly anxious and highly excited Boxing Fans. Why I'm I always the one blamed for Grown ass men making Bad decisions? I don't make them nor tell the to take Banned Substance! They do that dumb shit on their own, so if your mad I'm not the one to blame, in fact I've done nothing but the right things and always deliver an exciting fight (38-0-0) 37 by KO's but it's always BombZquad fault lol why? Be real is it because I'm black and this so called great country of Amerikkka rather bash the Blacks while talk highly and praise everyone else that's not of dark color? :::::::::———->>>>>>>>>> These are serious questions I'm eager to know and I'm not looking for anyone's sympathy towards my career issues because I know for facts GOD got me covered Trust Me. Love you all. -Champ
Wilder was part of the 90,000 crowd that watched Joshua's dramatic stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April but says 'AJ' is yet to make his name in the US and should come to his home country if he wants to become a worldwide star.
"To be global, you've got to make your name in America and Joshua is not as big as people think he is over here," Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports.
"The UK is about the size of Texas. One state in my country, where people don't know who Joshua is for real.
"If my name was brought up and Joshua came along it's the same as if Joshua's name came up, my name would come along.
"It will be a great fight, but he is not that popular over here. I had to burst a lot of people's bubble but he's not.
"If he wants to be global, he needs to come to America to fight me, but to be honest, I don't care where it happens."
'The Bronze Bomber', who has knocked out all but one of his 38 opponents, insists he is far from intimidated by Joshua, suggesting his British rival and promoter Eddie Hearn are "scared" of him.
Wilder said: "Even Eddie Hearn says his man will knock me out in three, so why haven't you made the fight yet?
"If you are so confident, why are you stalling? Why do you stare at me when you're with your friends, look up and down, sizing me up? Because you're scared.
"Everybody is scared. I will unify the division and it will be very soon."