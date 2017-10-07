Vitali Klitschko wants to avenge brother’s loss

Anthony Joshua must have thought he’d seen the last of a Klitschko on the opposite side of the ring after ending the career of Wladimir last May.

Joshua’s dramatic 11th round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko saw him become the WBA and IBO heavyweight champion, and prompt the Russian to hang up his gloves.

However, his elder brother and former world champion Vitali fancies coming out of retirement for a crack at Joshua to avenge Wladimir’s defeat.

Vitali was in Wladimir’s corner at Wembley Stadium and feels guilty for telling his brother to be patient after knocking Joshua down, rather than going in for the kill.

The 46-year-old – now a politician in his native Ukraine – wants to channel those feelings into a comeback and gain some revenge against Joshua.

“A fight against Joshua is my best wish. I have a feeling I can do it better, I have to fight Joshua and bring back the belt to the family,” he told FightHubTV.

“It was great fight of Wladimir and Joshua, great fight.

“I feel a bit guilty, because I told Wladimir in the corner ‘please don’t be so active in round number six’ when Wladimir sent Joshua to the floor.

“I expect a big-muscled athlete to not recover, I was surprised, Joshua recovered so fast and stopped Wladimir.

“If I didn’t tell him to stop, then Wladimir might have knocked him out, six or maybe round number seven.”