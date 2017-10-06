Wilder: It won’t end well, Stiverne

Deontay Wilder has warned he will take out his frustration on Bermane Stiverne after his replacement opponent was confirmed for his next WBC title defence.

Luis Ortiz was due to challenge the WBC champion but failed a drugs test, with the governing body then turning down his appeal.

Wilder will now go up against mandatory challenger Stiverne on November 4, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, in a rematch of their 2015 cash.

It was in their first fight that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ first claimed the coveted green and gold belt and it also remains the only time that Wilder has been taken the distance in his career.

“Stiverne asked for it, so he’s going to get it,” Wilder said. “Whatever happens happens. Ask and you shall receive.

“I’m relieved to be getting my mandatory out of the way. At least now I won’t have to deal with that down the road.

“In the first fight, I broke my hand in the third round, and I still dominated. That was a lot of the reason why it went the distance.

“This time it’s a different day, different time and different fight. This time it won’t end well for him.

“Despite all of these obstacles that are thrown in my path, it still will not stop me from reaching my ultimate goal, which is to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“Stiverne will pay for Luis Ortiz screwing up.”