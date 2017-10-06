Promoter hints at Pacquiao retirement

Manny Pacquiao may already have brought the curtain down on his glittering boxing career, his promoter Bob Arum has suggested.

Pacquiao suffered a controversial defeat at the hands of Jeff Horn in July to surrender his WBO welterweight title, yet he had been expected to face a rematch against the Australian.

However, the 38-year-old decided to pull out of that fight and prioritise his work as a Philippines senator.

I’ve experienced not having food to eat and a place to sleep. That’s why I will never stop helping those in need! pic.twitter.com/BiPNWKDxz8 — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) September 25, 2017

Horn is now due to make the first defence of his title against Gary Corcoran and Arum is unsure whether Pacquiao will come into the fold again.

“Manny is being groomed to be the president of the Philippines. He’s a full-time senator, I mean, in Manny’s world he’s not a full-time boxer and therefore, I offered him the fight with Jeff Horn in Brisbane, the rematch, and he’s not willing to go to Brisbane,” Arum told BoxingScene.com.

“I don’t know if or when Manny will fight again but I know that the reason for his disinterest in boxing is because he’s devoting himself really, really full-time to his duties as a senator.”

Pacquiao briefly retired in April last year after his trilogy fight against Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas, but he returned to the ring to beat Jessie Vargas to win the WBO title the following October.