United captain Carrick leads Crolla support

Manchester United skipper Michael Carrick is backing former world champion Anthony Crolla, ahead of his all-British showdown against Ricky Burns.

Crolla and Burns meet at Manchester Arena on Saturday in a lightweight bout which will have major repercussions for the world title aspirations of the pair.

Carrick supported Crolla at a public workout at the National Football Museum earlier this week, and the 36-year-old will be ringside on Saturday to support the United fan.

Fight week events start tonight with the public workout at the football museum. Starts at 6pm. I'll be on just after 7pm. All welcome pic.twitter.com/1dd946lg7v — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) October 4, 2017

“The story of Crolla is a bit of a rollercoaster, to go through what he went through and then lift a world title,” Carrick told the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s incredible, and it’s a massive fight on Saturday. Everybody is aware of who both fighters are and what it will mean for both of them.

“I enjoy boxing and I always loved it going back to when I was little with Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank back in the day.

“I went to see Prince Naseem back in the day but because of the football it clashes quite a bit with boxing so I haven’t been able to get to see that many live.

“I came to Crolla’s first fight against Jorge Linares but couldn’t get to the second one, but I’ll be there Saturday and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s great that the arena is open again too. The concert last month was incredible, and what Manchester went through over the last few months was tragic, so hopefully it will be a big night on Saturday.”

Crolla has also received the support of former United defender Gary Neville and the backing clearly means a lot to the ex-WBA champion.

“Being a big United fan it’s really nice that the boys choose to come and wish me luck,” he said.

“There will be a few there on Saturday and I’m very fortunate to have the support that the club gives me week in week out.”