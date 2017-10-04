Tyson Fury ‘will not apply’ for new fight licence

Tyson Fury has claimed he will not apply for a licence with the British Boxing Board of Control.

The former world heavyweight champion is still suspended amid a UK Anti-Doping investigation so his licence was revoked by the BBBofC.

After thinking long & hard about my return I will not be applying for aBBBOCboxinglicense. After they way they have handled stuff. No thanks — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 4, 2017

UKAD claimed the adjourned hearing would begin again “as soon as possible” as they work to clarify Fury’s future.

“UKAD are acting on behalf of [the British Boxing Board of Control] – there’s an independent panel that hear [the case],” BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports last month. “We’re waiting for the independent panel to advise us [when to resume].”

Fury’s boxing licence will not be considered until the conclusion of his UKAD case.

Fury was angered by the BBBofC after his cousin Hughie Fury lost a decision to WBO champion Joseph Parker last month.

Earlier this year, Fury suggested he would pursue a return to the ring using a licence from the Boxing Union of Ireland but that organisation told Sky Sports that they would respect the BBBofC’s position.

BUI president Mel Christie said earlier this year: “The protocol is that the BBBofC is, like the BUI, affiliated to the [European Boxing Union] and the World Boxing Council. We respect each other’s decisions.

“Until the suspension is dealt with, then an application would be considered with due fairness and proper deliberation. While he is suspended by a legitimate supervisory authority, we will respect that suspension.”

Fury hasn’t boxed for nearly two years since ending Wladimir Klitschko’s reign as world heavyweight champion.

David Haye infamously defeated Dereck Chisora five years ago with both men licensed by the Luxembourg Boxing Federations, after they were suspended by the BBBofC for brawling at a press conference.