Holyfield: AJ over Wilder

Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua has the “edge” over Deontay Wilder.

The former two-weight world champion feels ‘AJ’ is a more “complete fighter”, but acknowledges that the Briton has to get through his WBA ‘super’ and IBF heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev on October 28, before a potential blockbuster with the American can be discussed.

“I do think Joshua does has the edge,” Holyfield said on BoxingScene.com.

“Because he’s the more complete fighter, but it all depends upon how they fight on the night. You are only as good as your last fight.”

Wilder is due to return to the ring in New York, on November 4, but a reported failed drugs test by Luis Ortiz has put the bout in doubt.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ has made five successful defences of the WBC title he won in 2015, but Holyfield suggests that Joshua gained more from his sensational knockout victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April, than Wilder has done in his previous contests.

Anthony was knocked down hard by Wladimir Klitschko and he was hurt, but came back and showed heart,” Holyfield said.

“You don’t learn how to get up until you’re knocked down. Until you get knocked down, you don’t think you can get knocked down.

“The thing was getting up.”