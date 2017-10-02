WBC orders Golovkin-Alvarez rematch

A second fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez moved closer on Monday after the World Boxing Council (WBC) ordered a rematch.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman made the announcement at the council’s convention in Azerbaijan, adding “It’s the fight that the world wants to see.”

WBC, IBF and WBA title holder Golovkin’s first fight with Alvarez ended in controversy last month after a split decision, as most observers had the Kazakhstani boxer ahead on points.

Judge Adalaide Byrd’s decision to score the fight (118-110) in favour of Alvarez saw her suspended from judging high-level contests.

After the announcement, Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler said he was confident his would win the rematch.

“I think you’ll see Gennady knowing that he has to win more than eight rounds to get the decision, he’ll be even more persistent in the re-match,” Loeffler said.

“It doesn’t get any better than the fight with Canelo. It really became an international sporting event, instead of a world boxing championship match.”

The rematch could take place between March and May next year, with Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo a particularly attractive date.

“Gennady still has all his titles. He’s still the World Champion. And this is a fight that the fans want again, so we can have a more definitive ending to the next one. We’ll do whatever we can on our side to make it happen,” Loeffler added.

“With their styles, their punching power, their speed, with both in the primes of their career, it can only get better.”