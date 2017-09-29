Bellew to face Haye in December rematch

Bitter British heavyweight rivals Tony Bellew and David Haye will meet again at the O2 Arena in London on December 17.

The pair go back to the O2 for a Sunday night spectacular after their memorable meeting back in March, when ‘Bomber’ shocked the boxing world with a TKO win.

Haye picked up an Achilles injury midway through the fight but, following a successful operation, the former two-weight world champion has revenge on his mind.

Bellew has given up his WBC cruiserweight title to remain in the blue riband division and knows another win over ‘Hayemaker’ will open even more doors.

Tony Bellew said: “I will have the exact same attitude I had going into the first fight – win at all costs. I will be victorious on December 17 and I will end David Haye’s career. Another loss to me closes the curtain on the Hayemaker.

Seven months ago @mrdavidhaye showed his guts and courage. Now, he’s ready to re-write the ending of Haye vs Bellew. #HayeBellew2 pic.twitter.com/JTVDsU2CfT — Hayemaker Boxing (@HayemakerBoxing) September 29, 2017

“This isn’t personal anymore, it’s strictly business. This is just another fight. My world has been put into perspective in the last four weeks, it’s been the toughest four weeks of my family’s lives and I will dedicate my victory on December 17 to my late brother-in-law.

“He [Haye] knows how the first fight went. After five rounds, I had him 3-2 up – my plan was never to start strong, as David is a front-runner. He’s dangerous early but he tires quickly and he doesn’t get stronger down the stretch. He’s another year older, the body is more worn and he won’t be able to live with a younger, fresher and more active fighter. He just can’t sustain the tempo and pace once we go past three or four rounds.

“It’s a very dangerous fight but I am looking forward to it. I love The O2 and I wanted the fight to be there. I call the shots this time.”

I’m excited to give the public the rematch they craved. On December 17th I will re-write the ending of the Haye-Bellew story. #HayeBellew2 pic.twitter.com/EcBc8Wewod — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) September 29, 2017

Haye said: “I’m excited to give the public the rematch they truly crave, ever since the explosive first showdown earlier this year.

“On March 4, the script was thrown out the window and the unpredictability of sport revealed itself in its most raw form. Without question, ‘The Bomber’ showed great heart, grit and determination to weather the early storm. Credit to him, that he’s willing to step back into the lion’s den and do it all over again.

“He somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won’t win the lottery twice.

“I’ve been training every day for over six months. I already feel fitter, stronger and more athletic than I did for our first showdown! On December 17, I will relish the opportunity to re-write the ending of the Haye-Bellew story.”