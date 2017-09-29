Ortiz tests positive for banned substance

Luis Ortiz has failed a drugs test, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Unbeaten Cuban Ortiz “tested positive for a banned substance” after partaking in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association testing prior to his scheduled challenge of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, planned for November 4.

VADA are yet to release details of Ortiz’s test, and ESPN have reported that Wilder vs Ortiz has been cancelled as a result.

Ortiz has previously tested positive for a banned substance after beating Lateef Kayode in 2014, causing that result to be overturned to a ‘no contest’.

Wilder, meanwhile, will see his second significant fight fall through due to VADA’s testing. Alexander Povetkin was due to challenge Wilder in May 2016 but tested positive for meldonium. Wilder’s most recent victory, a knockout of short-notice replacement Gerald Washington, came after original challenger Andrzej Wawrzyk failed a drug test.

The WBC’s ‘clean boxing program’ initiative in accordance with VADA is aimed at becoming a “bastion of a drug-free boxing profession”.

Ortiz was the WBC’s No 2 ranked heavyweight, behind its champion Wilder and Bermane Stiverne, the former title-holder who is scheduled to face Dominic Breazeale on the November 4 undercard. Dillian Whyte is listed at No 3.

Ortiz is also the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s WBA ‘super’ title. Joshua was planning a world title unification fight in “February or March”, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, after defending his IBF and WBA ‘super’ titles against Kubrat Pulev on October 28 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.