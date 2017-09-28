Joshua wants to face winner of Wilder and Ortiz

Anthony Joshua wants a world title unification bout against the winner of Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz, if he prevails against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua will put his IBF and WBA heavyweight belts on the line against Kubrat Pulev on October 28 – a week before Wilder defends his WBC title against Ortiz.

The quartet have experienced just one professional defeat between them – Pulev’s 2014 loss to Wladimir Klitschko – and Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he cannot look any further than Wilder or Ortiz for his next opponent.

“We want the winner; simple as that,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“We’ll look at a fight in February or March. That was a key to boxing in October – to box three times next year.

“[Joshua] will have boxed twice this year, next year we’ll box February or March, then the summer. If [Joshua vs Wilder or Ortiz] is not February or March it has to be in the summer.

“AJ has got a big job on his hands. I think these are the four best heavyweights in the world now – Joshua, Pulev, Wilder and Ortiz.”

Unbeaten WBO champion Joseph Parker is also in the heavyweight picture, yet was unconvincing in his points win over Hughie Fury last weekend.

“He didn’t look good doing it, which diminishes his value,” added Hearn.

“But he’s a belt-holder and a good fighter. Parker has looked average in his last three fights but against the right style, maybe someone like AJ, he could actually look better.”