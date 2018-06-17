No bold predictions for UP’s Akhuetie in upcoming UAAP S81: ‘We’re gonna make the university proud’

Continuously finding ways to make the system work with the revolving pieces will always be the top priority for any young team that’s stacked from top to bottom.

This has been the story for the UP Fighting Maroons, who have been on a tear lately in the Filoil Flying V Tournament.

After dropping their first three matches, the Diliman-based squad unloaded a six-game winning streak, which included a 56-54 shocker over NCAA champs San Beda University last June 1 to book a slot in the quarterfinals.

New addition Bright Akhuetie attributed the team’s recent success to the constant improvements that they have been making.

“When we started, we actually lost three straight and came back 6-0. We played well since then because we started this new system, and you know that it always takes time when you start something. It’s a process,” he told FOX Sports Philippines in a quick chat after Donovan Mitchell’s #SpidaInManila adidas tour.

“We started bad but now we’re gradually getting there. We still have to prepare some more before we finally get there to achieve what we want,” he added.

It’s not just the team improving on a daily basis, too, as Akhuetie himself is knee-deep in the grind.

Before the beginning of the tourmament, head coach Bo Perasol told FOX PH that the Nigerian was nowhere close to a hundred percent entering the tournament. This hasn’t changed, according to the former NCAA All Star, but he said that he’s making rapid progress.

“For me I would say I’m probably at 45-50 percent of the way I wanna be in the upcoming UAAP tournament, but I know I still have time to get there. I’m working on it. Hopefully I get there soon,” Akhuetie said.

And even if they do work their way to reaching their ceiling as one of the deepest cores in the UAAP today, he’s still not going to go around declaring sure victories for the team.

“All I can say is that we’re gonna make the university proud,” he said. “We’re gonna make our fans, our families and coaches proud of the effort we put in,” he explained.

