Subido unfazed by UST’s preseason struggles, confident about S81 preparations

University of Santo Tomas’ run in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Tournament was forgettable, to say the least.

In the midst of a massive offseason adjustment under a new coach and a new system while playing without key figures from recent seasons, the Growling Tigers bowed out with a 2-6 win-loss record.

But for them, these struggles are part of the process.

In a quick chat with FOX Sports Philippines during Donovan Mitchell’s #SpidaInManila adidas tour this afternoon, Renzo Subido explained that the losses showed that they still have a lot of meshing to do as a unit before they get to contender status.

“Right now, we’re still in the process of getting better as a team and getting to know each other, kasi makikita mo sa games namin na ‘yung chemistry is not there yet. But at least three months before UAAP, I’m confident na we’ll get that chemistry,” he explained.

Subido paced UST in their two Filoil victories. He first dropped 24 points, five assists and three boards in a 98-88 win over JRU last May 15, then logged 30 points and five assists in an 82-73 decision against Arellano to close out their campaign.

Their upcoming campaign in UAAP Season 81 won’t be easy with everything still in flux. On top of their to-do list, of course, are the continuous adjustments that they’re making while playing under multi-titled head coach Aldin Ayo’s rigorous and demanding system.

The guard acknowledged just as much and said that these challenges help mold the Growling Tigers into better individuals on the court.

“It’s more on building character as a player kasi ‘yung system ni coach Aldin, it’s really focused on defense. Syempre sa basketball that’s the hardest part eh, playing defense,” Subido said.

The departure of Jordan Sta. Ana, Regie Boy Basibas, Justin Arana and six other players could have also thrown a wrench in their chemistry, but he said that the team is still very much intact.

“‘Di naman naapektuhan ‘yung morale and confidence ng team, we’re still sticking together,” he said.

Subido bared that the team will be leaving for Butuan on the 25th to play a couple of games against southern teams from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) as part of their preparations for the upcoming season.

He’s pretty optimistic that they’ll be seeing a lot of success in Season 81, but he knows that they’ll have to put in more work than they’re doing now.

“I’m confident naman that we can get back on top pero just like what coach Aldin always tells us, we have to double our effort and work harder,” Subido said.

