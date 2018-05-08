Still Got Game: ‘Big Game’ James Yap has enough gas left in tank

Since getting traded to Rain or Shine, James Yap has had struggles along the way, leaving fans to wonder how much left is in his tank. The decline was noticeable.

After all, they didn’t call him “A Man With a Million Moves” and “Big Game James” for nothing.

While Yap’s numbers don’t garner much attention despite his team being up 3-0 this Commissioner’s Cup, FOX Sports PH takes a look at some of his best games donning a Rain or Shine jersey:

December 9, 2016 vs. Blackwater

Stat line: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5-9 shooting from the field

In a blowout game against Blackwater, the two-time MVP led a balanced scoring attack for Rain or Shine with a game-high 15 points, while shooting efficiently from the field. This win propelled the Elasto Painters to its third victory in four games in the All-Filipino conference.

“It’s been a while na hindi ako napunta dito (Best Player of the Game citation), maging best player, so thank God,” Yap said after acknowledging that he has to make further adjustments with the team.

March 17, 2017 vs. NLEX

Stat line: 26 points, five three-pointers made, 9-15 shooting from the field

In the opening day of the 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, James Yap showed up in the clutch to upend NLEX’s run in the waning moments with a score of 113-105, capped off with an ankle breaking step back trey over Bradwyn Guinto. His scoring total equaled his highest output in the last three years. This vintage performance earned him another Best Player of the Game nod.

May 28, 2017 vs. TNT

Stat line: 23 points

This game between ROS and TNT went neck by neck as both teams have made crucial plays down the stretch. However, James Yap missed key free throws and a bunch of gimmes which proved to be the difference in TNT’s big win. Yap churned out 23 markers in the losing effort.

January 18, 2018 vs. Phoenix

Stat line: 20 points, 4 three-pointers made, 8-10 shooting from the field

Despite having a shooting slump prior to this game, Yap and the Rain or Shine made quick work of the Fuel Masters by beating them handily with a score of 120-99. The grizzled veteran scored 20 points at an efficient 80-percent clip.

“What we want from James is to basically play his best. Whether he’s in a slump, we still want him taking shots,” Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia said emphasizing Yap’s green light to shoot the basketball.