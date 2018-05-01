Through tireless work ethic, PBA stars Abueva, Pingris show that anything is possible

Toughness, energy, and hustle.

Those words would probably describe what Philippine basketball is all about, and these are well-embodied by guys like Marc Pingris and Calvin Abueva.

Here at FOX Sports PH, we celebrate two of the league’s top enforcers – the ones who would leave every ounce of energy and heart on the floor every game. Through their life stories, they would show us that through hard work and perseverance, anyone can achieve their goals/

Marc Pingris

Eight championships, two-time Finals MVPs, 14-time PBA All-Star, 2006 Most Improved Player, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time PBA All-Defensive Team, PBA’s 40 Greatest Players member

“Balang araw, kakain ako ng masarap.”

Those words were the battle cry of a young Marc Pingris, epitomizing his hunger for basketball glory as he recalled going home tired and hungry from an arduous practice with nothing much to eat.

At a young age, Pingris came to Manila from Pozorrubio, Pangasinan in hopes of making it far with the game that he loves. He would go on to have playing stints with PSBA, FEU and the Cebu Gems in the now-defunct MBA. With his boundless energy and athleticism, Pingris was drafted third overall in the loaded 2004 PBA Draft. From there, his career went on an upward trajectory to become one of the PBA’s elite defensive stalwarts and be one of the iconic mainstays in the Gilas program, where he earned the moniker “Pinoy Sakuragi”.

“Pagdating ko kasi dito (Manila), walang wala talaga ako- walang shorts, isang pantalon lang. Gusto ko lang, kumbaga, ma-try maglaro dito. Yun lang naman eh,” he said when elaborating his humble beginnings while chasing for his dreams.

Calvin Abueva

2013 PBA Champion and Rookie of the Year, six-time PBA All-Star, two-time PBA Mythical First Team, 2015 PBA All-Defensive Team, 2016 Commissioner’s Cup Best Player of the Conference

“The Beast” started his basketball journey in the streets of Angeles City, Pampanga where he would become one of the city’s up and coming players. He was often seen playing around with the locals, playing for ice water and bet money occasionally to earn additional income for his family.

As the local scouts took notice of his relentless play style, Abueva was recruited to the loaded San Sebastian Stags team, which featured standouts like Ian Sangalang and Ronald Pascual. He went on to amass multiple accolades to cement his status as one of the collegiate ranks’ top tier talents. In the 2012 PBA Draft, the Alaska Aces went on to pick him as the second overall pick and his career would flourish. Despite being listed at only 6’2”, he would often play much bigger than his actual size through his grit and defensive acumen.

But despite being a beast on the court, people close to him would remember him more for his humility and calm demeanor. He would often push himself to the limit in order to be a good provider for his family despite having financial struggles back then.

“Sa San Sebastian kasi may libreng pagkain, ‘yun ‘yung laging inuuwi niya sa amin. Dinadala niya sa amin ‘yung three meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) ng player,” Calvin’s wife said recalling those times in San Sebastian.

Already approaching his prime, it is no doubt that Calvin Abueva would further blossom as one of the league’s elite two-way players, especially with his desire to be one of the league’s greatest.

“Makapaglaro ka dito, talagang ibibigay mo lahat eh. Talagang sakripisyo, anumang hirap, pagdating nang huli, andoon ang tagumpay,” Abueva said, explaining his career in a nutshell.

(photos from PBA.ph)