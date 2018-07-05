PBA: Eight years later, Simpson is back for the Aces

For Alaska fans, many remember Diamon Simpson as the reinforcement that helped Alaska win it all eight years ago in the 2010 Fiesta Conference.

And eight years later, his towering presence is set to come back just in time for Alaska.

His timely comeback in lieu of Antonio Campbell’s departure couldn’t be any better for the Aces, as they are looking to seal the No. 2 spot in the standings in this import-laden Commissioner’s Cup.

30-year old Simpson is coming off from a stint in Turkey having played for the Büyükçekmece Basketbol club.

But more than anything, Simpson’s work ethic and professionalism is what Coach Alex Compton is looking forward to having onboard.

“Diamon is a professional and works very hard. He is a great teammate and we hope his professionalism and desire to win will be a big boost for us,” wrote Compton in a text message to FOX Sports PH.

On the other hand, Jeron Teng is placed on the roster’s active list, relegating former San Beda standout Davon Potts as a reserve player.

With these developments, look for the Aces to make a push for the No. 2 spot as they face off against the floundering Phoenix Fuel Masters on this Friday, 4:30pm at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Photo Credit: Diamon Simpson Twitter/@_diamante20

——

