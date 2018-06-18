Jeff Chan trade part of Fuel Masters’ rebuilding process, says team governor

Similar to the Suns in the NBA, the Phoenix Fuel Masters are set to have a high first round pick in the upcoming draft thanks to the trade they officially made today.

With prospects such as Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Lawrence Domingo, Jason Brickman and CJ Perez coming in soon, a chance to nab either one of those might be too good of an opportunity to pass up for Phoenix.

“Its part of our rebuilding process and we want to go younger. We cannot pass on an opportunity to get a first round pick which beckoned upon us. Also this conference didnt turn out as expected, hence we are starting to look beyond this.,” wrote team governor Atty. Raymond Zorilla in a text message to FOX Sports Philippines.

In this Commissioner’s Cup, the Fuel Masters’ playoff hopes are in jeopardy as they place 10th in the standings with a 3-6 record.

The team is currently trying to carve out a strong, young nucleus with guys like Matthew Wright, Jason Perkins, Joseph Eriobu, and Gelo Alolino in the fold, making the move necessary for the ball club.

“While Jeff Chan’s departure has an immediate impact on our present situation, however, we are looking on a long term basis for younger and aggressive players who may have a long term career for us,” added Zorilla.

