Can Magnolia Hotshots solve Curtis Kelly’s free throw woes?

In his last game before leaving to play in China’s National Basketball League, Vernon Macklin sank two free throws to give the Magnolia an 81-79 edge with seconds left in the last quarter. Only a Chris Newsome missed point-blank shot off an amazing Arinze Onuaku screen kept the game from overtime. This showed the ‘Mack Attack’s’ composure to sink free throws in clutch situations.

The same thing can’t be associated with incoming Hotshots import Curtis Kelly. While scouts raved about his length, athleticism, solid defense, and strong inside game, he has an Achilles heel: constantly converting 15-foot charity attempts. During his four-year US NCAA basketball career, the former University of Connecticut and Kansas State big man had a 60 percent clip from the free-throw line. He began at 48 percent in his freshman year. His best rate was during his junior year with 67%.

His stats did not improve during his stint with the Aix-Murienne Savoiue Basket in France, where he had a 52 percent conversion rate despite averaging 13.3 points per game in 31 played. In contrast, he had a 63.4% field goal rate because he can dominate inside to make his jump hooks and short jumpers work. If Magnolia wants to build on their 3-1 record, they have to address Kelly’s struggles on the line by having a look at his mechanics.

This should be a glaring concern for the Pambansang Manok because teams can use it to their advantage. Opponents can put pressure on Kelly by intentionally fouling him to take their chances on him missing the gift shots. Given his percentage from the stripe, it may be a liability having him on the floor when the game is tightly-contested because he will be hacked even if the ball is far from him.

Because he is more comfortable playing in the paint, his perimeter jumper is also suspect. Therefore, you cannot flex him out in hopes of opening up the lanes for he isn’t a consistent outside shooter. But as a consequence, he can draw multiple defenders inside and free up the likes of Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, and Rome Dela Rosa for non-contested shots once he can dominate in the paint. Likewise, he can have a lengthy stint in the Philippines if he can shut down the opposing import.

The lack of consistent shooting from long range can explain Kelly’s free throw struggles. Since he was used to forceful shots near the basket, he wasn’t able to develop a soft touch even from mid-range. So by the time he steps on the 4.5-meter line, he doesn’t have a sound release of the ball from his hands. This can cause the ball to approach the rim hard which leads to attempts that rattle out or are short.

It’s a good thing though that he came in time for the PBA All-Star Weekend. With a lengthy break and their next game still eleven days away, the Magnolia coaching staff can assess his shooting form and suggest a few tweaks to improve it. When it comes to free throws and shooting in general, Kelly will be in good hands with mentors such as assistant coaches Tony Boy Espinosa, Mon Jose, and Johnny Abarrientos. Team manager Alvin Patrimonio can also spend time with him to share some pointers. Aside from looking at his sequence, they can also delve into his psyche while taking the shot. Raising his confidence can put him in a positive rhythm that he will convert more.

The Hotshots’ next assignment will be Rain or Shine on June 2. When going up against the grit-and-grind personnel of coach Caloy Garcia, every point counts. Aside from integrating Kelly into their system, they should incorporate improving his free throw shooting into their goals. That skill can spell the difference between an early exit or a run for the 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup title.