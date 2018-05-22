Top 7 PBA shooting guards of all-time

Give these men the ball and they can hurt you in a number of ways.

Some of them are so quick that they can seize an open lane and get an easy basket. Meanwhile, others can snipe the lights out even from the parking lot. Though they are not the tallest among men inside the basketball court, shooting guards must always be marked because these ballers can change the game in a heartbeat.

During the PBA’s 43 seasons, a lot of two-guards have displayed their wizardry on the hardwood that translated to individual awards, scoring titles, championships, and Hall of Fame inductions. Out of the thousands who have played the position over the decades, seven exceptional players stood tall among their peers. Thus, Fox Sports Philippines presents the top seven shooting guards in PBA history.

Honorable Mentions: Francis Arnaiz, Samboy Lim, Padim Israel, Bong Alvarez

7) Mark Caguioa

Career achievements: 2012 PBA MVP, six championships, three Mythical First teams, two Mythical Second teams, three Best Player of the Conference awards, 2001 Rookie of the Year, 2012 Comeback Player of the Year, three scoring titles, 12 All-Star appearances

Despite modest success, Ginebra suffered a crisis with its “never say die” attitude after Robert Jaworski resigned in 1998. So, with the third overall selection in the 2001 PBA Rookie Draft, they selected Caguioa out of Glendale Community College. Many raised eyebrows for the league’s most popular team draft a relatively unknown player. But by the end of his first conference in the league, The Spark has ignited the Gin Kings’ resurgence as legitimate contenders.

Bringing a lethal attack of nasty crossover, daredevil drives, and clutch jumpers, doubts were erased as he became a solid contributor for his team’s march to the 2001 All-Filipino Cup Finals. While the lost the crown to San Miguel, he has already put the league on notice. He kept on dazzling fans and confusing opponents for the rest of the season to become only the third player in Ginebra history to win Rookie of the Year.

His partnership with Jayjay Helterbrand makes them arguably one of the best backcourt duos the PBA ever had. The height of their “Fast and the Furious” tandem gave rise to four championships including back-to-back titles in the 2004 Fiesta Conference and the 2005 Philippine Cup. But after suffering from tendinitis and seeking therapy in the United States, Caguioa bounced back with an MVP season in 2012. Aside from his on-court skill, his charisma helped solidify and revitalize the team’s massive fan base.

6) Ricardo Brown

Career achievements: 2009 PBA Hall of Famer, 1985 PBA Most Valuable Player, part of PBA 25 Greatest Players, eight championships, 1983 PBA Rookie of the Year and Mythical Five member, four Mythical First Teams, one Mythical Second Team

That Ricardo Brown was selected with the 59th overall selection by the Houston Rockets in the 1979 NBA Draft is proof of his immense basketball talent. However, his NBA career wasn’t meant to be. He would go on to play only eight PBA seasons. But that was enough sample size to regard him as one of the all-time greats. Thanks to his slick ball handling, impeccable court vision, and unmatched in-game intelligence, he became the league’s all-time leader in points per game (23.1) and free throw percentage (87.9%).

After playing a year for De La Salle University, he Great Taste in 1983 to bolster an already stacked roster with Bogs Adornado, Manny Victorino, Alejo Alolor, Bernardo Carpio, and Joel Banal. The Quick Brown Fox became a vital cog for the Discoverers that finished as runner-up for the Reinforced and Open conferences which merited him Rookie of the Year and Mythical Five honors. Brown would be part of the Mythical First Team again in 1984 but this time, his club clinched the season’s last two titles (Second All-Filipino and Invitational Conferences).

In 1985, Brown played a season for ages. He led the team to a third straight title with consecutive 40-plus point games in the Open Conference. A fourth straight crown was in the books after defeating Shell in the All-Filipino Conference. He rounded up his career winning four more titles with San Miguel before retiring in 1990. The leadership he exemplified on the court enabled him to excel in the California academe for his post-basketball career.

5) Ato Agustin

Career achievements: 1992 PBA MVP, 1991 Most Improved Player, 2000 Comeback Player of the Year, seven championships, three Mythical First Teams, one Mythical Second Team

Ato Agustin’s career as player and as coach is anchored on defying the odds. He was the unlikely winner of the 1992 PBA MVP award to edge the likes of Alvin Patrimonio, Nelson Asaytono, and Ramon Fernandez. Despite this milestone, he was still the same quiet baller who lets his game do the talking. Range is not a problem for this Pampanga native as he can knock down a shot from seemingly anywhere in the court.

His accomplishments as a player are worth shouting for. The former Lyceum standout immediately enjoyed championship success when he joined the San Miguel franchise which won the Grand Slam during his rookie season. Agustin had his chance to excel when Elmer Reyes fell out of the limelight and Samboy Lim was often injured. He responded by helping the squad score three more championships including the 1994 All-Filipino Conference crown which gave them the right to represent the Philippines in that year’s Asian Games in Hiroshima, Japan.

After a stint in the Metropolitan Basketball Association, he was signed by Sta. Lucia in 1999 and was acquired by Red Bull in the 2000 Expansion Draft. He would win his seventh and last title as a player at the expense of the Beermen. As a coach, he would lead the Petron Blaze Boosters to the 2010-2011 Governor’s Cup championship to derail Talk N’ Text’s hopes of a Grand Slam. He also derailed San Beda’s plans of a four-peat when he led San Sebastian to the 2009 NCAA title.

4) Atoy Co

Career achievements: PBA Hall of Fame Class of 2005, PBA 25 Greatest Players member, 1979 PBA MVP, 14 championships, nine Mythical First Teams, first PBA player to score 5,000 and 10,000 points

A fadeaway jumper here, an off-balanced shot there, and a pull-up jumper at times in transition. That’s how Fortunato “Atoy” Co became the first member of the 5,000-point PBA club when the three-point line was not yet introduced. In 1984, The Fortune Cookie was the first to crack the 10,000-point milestone as well. No doubt, he is an unstoppable offensive weapon that brought prominence to the Mapua Cardinals in the PBA and eventually the Crispa Redmanizers in the now-defunct Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association.

He was one of the bona fide stars in the fabled Crispa line-up that dominated the early years of the Philippine Basketball Association. Whether he is sideways to the basket or his feet are not planted, he would find ways to score. Together with the likes of Adornado, Philip Cezar, Freddie Hubalde, Abet Guidaben, and Bernie Fabiosa, they marched through six of the first nine PBA championships including a Grand Slam in 1976. Co was also an important piece in the Redmanizers squad that recorded another slam in 1983.

The 1979 PBA MVP paced Crispa to 13 championships until the franchise disbanded in 1984. He would join Manila Beer for two seasons before joining Great Taste in 1987. He would collect his 14th and final title in that year’s All-Filipino Conference via a sweep of Hills. Bros. After playing 749 PBA games, Co is currently fourth in the all-time scoring list with 12,994 career points and 13th in career assists with 2,640.

3) Willie Miller

Career achievements: 2002 and 2007 PBA MVP, PBA 40 Greatest Players member, four championships, three Mythical First Teams, Two Mythical Second Teams, two Finals MVPs, two Best Player of the Conference trophies, 2003 PBA All-Defensive Team, nine All-Star appearances, 2007 All-Star Game co-MVP, 2014 Sportsmanship Award

The greatness of this baller from Olongapo City extends to both ends of the court as proven by his inclusion in the 2003 All-Defensive Team. During the 2001 Commissioner’s Cup Finals, the rookie blocked San Miguel import Nate Johnson’s attempt from behind to preserve a Game Five victory for Red Bull. The Thunder would eventually win the title in six games. But as great as that moment was and given that he was a highly touted prospect out of college and the MBA, coach Yeng Guiao still had him playing back-up to Jimwell Torion.

By his second year, Miller was given extended minutes and he responded well as he became a vital contributor during the franchise’s second championship via the 2002 Commissioner’s Cup. He would claim his first MVP at season’s end but some contest if he deserved it. After all, he averaged less than ten points a game which is way low compared to the numbers of the other Mythical First Team members such as Victor Pablo, Davonn Harp, and Jeffrey Cariaso.

To prove that it was no fluke, Thriller Miller had a dazzling 2006-07 season for the Alaska Aces. He became the main offensive weapon of the Tim Cone-coached squad that won the Fiesta Conference title over Talk N’ Text despite being down 3-2 in the series. Not only did he win the Finals MVP but also collected his second league MVP award with season stats of 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per contest. He collected a fourth title during the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup with the Tropang Texters before playing in the Asean Basketball League.

2) James Yap

Career achievements: 2006 and 2010 PBA MVP, PBA 40 Greatest Players member, seven championships, three Mythical First Teams, one Mythical Second Team, one Best Player of the Conference, four Finals MVPs, 2005 All-Rookie Team, 15 All-Star selections, 2012 All-Star Game MVP, 2008 Three-Point Shootout Champion

At the tail-end of Alvin Patrimonio’s illustrious career, the Purefoods franchise were already looking for an heir apparent. They tried their fortunes with Noy Castillo and Kerby Raymundo but to no avail. Coming into the 2004 Draft, they had the second over-all pick which they used for James Yap of the UE Red Warriors. It’s no coincidence that their fortunes improved when the pride of Escalante, Negros Occidental became part of their roster.

He became an unsolvable puzzle for he was athletic enough to drive down the lane and hang for a few seconds to jump over defenders. He must not be left open in the perimeter for his quick release often finds the bottom of the net. Wresting the fate of the Tender Juicy Hotdogs on his shoulders, he got a good head start by averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in his maiden season but lost the Rookie of the Year award to Rich Alvarez. He could care less for his climb to the top has just started.

🎥 Yap nakuha ang bola, sabay gamit ng favorite one-hander! Sinundan pa ng Ahanmisi fastbreak two. Lamang na ang Rain or Shine, 37-33. #WeArePBA pic.twitter.com/NYIwq0LK5G — PBA (@pbaconnect) May 20, 2018

In just his second season, he led the team to the 2005-06 Fiesta Conference crown over Red Bull. His performance merited his first league MVP and second franchise winner of the award after Patrimonio. After three roller-coaster seasons, he bounced back to grab his second MVP wherein a sweep of Alaska for the 2009-10 Philippine Cup boosted his credentials. Four seasons after, he was a key contributor to the Grand Slam season of the San Mig Coffee Mixers. Though he is now with Rain or Shine, his popularity has not waned for he is yet to miss an All-Star appearance in his PBA career.

1) Allan Caidic

Career achievements: 2009 PBA Hall of Fame inductee, PBA 25 Greatest Players selection, 1990 PBA MVP, 1987 PBA Rookie of the Year, five championships, six Mythical First Teams, two Mythical Second Teams, one Best Player of the Conference award, seven All-Star appearances, 1992 Three-Point Shootout Champion

Scoring 79 points including a single-game record 17 three-pointers in two-and-a-half quarters should be enough reason to hail The Triggerman as the best PBA shooting guard of all-time. Not only that, he is the best shooter that the league has ever produced despite an unorthodox way of doing so. Come international play, opposing coaches would always tell their wards to mark him because he can scorch at any time. The same is true in the PBA but despite a stellar defensive effort, the P.A announcer will still shout “Caidic, three points!”

Though he was drafted as first overall by Great Taste in 1987 Rookie Draft, he first played in the league with the Northern Consolidated Cement squad that was geared for international competitions. They won the 1985 Reinforced Conference tilt by sweeping Manila Beer. A year after, he played as an amateur for the Magnolia squad that will compete in the 1986 Asian Games. In his first official season as a PBA player, the former UE Red Warrior became the third rookie to be selected in the Mythical First Team and the first to lead the league in scoring.

In his MVP season of 1990, he led Presto to the All-Filipino crown over Purefoods in seven games. The following year, ye broke the all-time record for most three-point field goals converted in a career when he made nine treys in a loss to Pepsi. He played with the club until 1992 and was acquired by San Miguel in 1993 after Presto’s PBA franchise was sold to Sta. Lucia. Caidic is only one of 13 PBA players with at least 10,000 career points. He is currently tenth in the career all-time scoring list with 11,719 markers in 598 games played.