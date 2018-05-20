Cases for PBA’s 50 Greatest: Reserve a spot for ‘Machine Gun’ Kelly

Kelly Williams is not just one of the greatest Fil-foreigners in PBA history; he’s also one of its best players ever.

A lot of fans today may have forgotten how dominant Williams was when he was in his prime because of his health problems at the turn of the decade, but the forward/center’s loaded resume, longevity and impact for his teams speak volumes about the excellence that he’s displayed throughout the years.

You cannot argue with the hardware that the 36-year-old has gathered throughout his fruitful 12-year career. Just two years in, Williams won his lone Most Valuable Player award and led the defunct Sta. Lucia Realtors to their second franchise championship in the 2007-08 Philippine Cup. When he was dealt to Talk N’ Text, he played a big role filling the frontcourt size that the team needed to help them win five more titles.

On court, he took on the best big men and was fast enough to keep up with anyone on the perimeter. He could hit the occasional jumper and was a great pick-and-roll partner to his teams’ guards. Williams also played above the rim often, where his athleticism enabled him to outrebound and outjump opposing frontcourt players. The dunks, of course, added extra flair to his finishes in the paint.



(from Sports5’s YouTube channel)

He was indeed a machine in his first four years in the league, where he averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals during that stretch. He also logged massive minutes, playing a whooping 38.4 minutes per game while serving as the anchor on both ends of the floor for Sta. Lucia.

Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with thrombocytopenic purpura in 2009. It’s a rare blood disorder that causes drops in his platelets. This forced him to miss some time and for his minutes to drop (he never averaged more than 30 minutes a game for a whole season again after 2010). Williams’ body took a hit, too, with the exhaustion that he experienced and with the constant medication that he had to take.

An early retirement wouldn’t have been a far-fetched option earlier in the decade, but Kelly still stands in the frontline for TNT today – taking on even better big men, consistently serving up reliable production and serving as an image of strength for those who don’t want to turn their backs on their hoops dreams.

Despite having his prime cut a bit shorter than he would have liked, Williams can still stake his claim among the greatest PBA players. He’s a five-time All-Star and a former Best Player of the Conference awardee, to go on top with the other accolades that he’s received.

At the end of the day, he’s done enough. Save that seat for him.