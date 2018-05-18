PBA personalities and their NBA counterparts (part 2)

In the first part, I went through comparisons between guys from the NBA and their local counterparts.

Here’s the second part of the said list:

Klay Thompson

PBA comparison: Marcio Lassiter

Being the quick-trigger shooters that they are, Klay Thompson and Marcio Lassiter are vital cogs on their teams’ offensive attacks. Their ability to shoot and their calm demeanor propelled their teams to multiple titles. Both of their teams have been favorites to win the championship for the past few seasons.

Donovan Mitchell

PBA comparison: Kiefer Ravena

Both are rookies on their first season in their respective leagues. Their explosive first step and scoring abilities have catapulted their teams to a deep playoff run and are front runners for the Rookie of the Year award. They are also both guided by tough-minded coaches in Quin Snyder and Yeng Guiao, who are well-known for maximizing their roster’s limited talent.

Gerald Green

PBA comparison: Nino Canaleta

These former high-fliers have bounced around the league as journeymen that provided instant offense on the team’s second unit. Both started off as elite dunkers and won Slam Dunk titles along the way. As their careers progressed, they both have developed a lethal outside shot, but could occasionally throw it down to remind us of their past selves.

ESPN color commentator Mike Breen

PBA comparison: Magoo Marjon

With both of them (techinically) working in the same group, Mike Breen and Magoo Marjon have been in the industry for quite some time. Both have been famous for their color commentary, especially with their signature “BANG!” whenever a player hits a big shot. Here are some of their memorable calls to get what I mean:

Brian Scalabrine

PBA comparison: Gerwin Gaco

Of course, how could I forget.

Two of the most decorated bench players of all time in Brian Scalabrine and Gerwin Gaco have experienced a lot of fanfare in their stints with their respective leagues. Gaconatics would roar in pandemonium whenever he’s subbed in for limited minutes in a PBA game. Scalabrine, on the other hand, is dubbed as the White Mamba. In fact, even after he retired, the NBA would make a personal highlight mixtape in his honor: