Weird Yet Interesting Moments in the PBA All-Star Weekend

The annual PBA All-Star Weekend provides its fans a huge deal of entertainment by gathering together some of the league’s greatest players and personalities to partake in various events.

While fans would remember more on the results and the awards given, FOX Sports PH takes a look at some of the weirdest yet interesting moments in the said festivities in recent memory:

1. Minions Dunkfest

Usually, it is the big guys who would punish the rim with vicious, aerial attacks. In this Rookie vs. Sophomores Game in 2015 however, they must’ve taken a page out of the Harlem Globetrotters’ play book as some of the smaller guys took turns in performing dunks thanks to some help from their teammates:

Kevin Alas even imitated Arwind Santos’ Spiderman dunk!

2. Stanley Pringle’s with his court vision

In last year’s All-Star Game, after a miss from deep by Marcio Lassiter, Pringle was able to get an offensive rebound, and this happened:

You can’t blame Pringle for making the “right” pass here, especially since Caguioa is his teammate at the time, wearing the same jersey color as him. As for Mark Caguioa, him standing up seemingly reaching for the ball may have caused confusion on Pringle’s part and proceeded to attempt the shot to the fans delight.

3. Two behemoths in Slaughter and Fajardo on the same team

Most fans would be thrilled to pit these two against other since they haven’t had much of a rivalry upon entering the PBA. With that said, it’s interesting on why they’ll team up in this year’s PBA All-Star Game in the Visayas leg. I would rather have Fajardo play for the Gilas Select team while Slaughter playing for the Visayas team. That would definitely be a much more fascinating match up.

4. Gilas Pilipinas = Jabbawockeez?

Dance offs are a big part of the All-Star festivities as they bring laughter and entertainment for the fans since it is rare to see them in a much different light. In the video clip below, the Gilas Pilipinas team, while sporting the Jabbawockeez signature white masks, went on to perform one of the most random dance numbers I’ve ever seen- a hodgepodge of song mixes along with a wide variety of dance moves that would capture the fans’ attention. Raymond Almazan was clearly hyped in their performance:

5. Luzon Team dancing to Bruno Mars’ Versace on the Floor

With the choreography headed by Arwind Santos, Team Luzon went on to perform songs like the then-viral PPAP (Pen Pineapple Apple Pen) song, Silento’s “Watch Me (Nae Nae)”, and Meghan Trainor’s “No”.

Things have taken a different turn when random girls from the audience were brought to sit mid court while the All-Stars swayed to Bruno Mars’ hit single, “Versace on the Floor”. If you’d look at some of their faces, they looked clueless on what to do but got some laughs at the same time. They surely got their money’s worth on this one:

6. North Team, What Are Those???

The dance showdown between the North and South Teams in the 2015 festivities may be one of the best we’ve seen in a long time. But as we fast forward to the second part of the North Team’s routine, they would promptly take off their jerseys only to be seen wearing those weirdly-shaped sandos while dancing to Hagibis’ “Katawan”. To counter North’s performance, the South team would end the showdown by putting Joe DeVance’s twerking skills in the spotlight, a moment something fans won’t be able to un-see for a long time: