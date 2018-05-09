Fans excited for PBA return of Justin Brownlee, Renaldo Balkman

FANS are excited to see Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman suit up for their respective teams in the PBA soon.

If things work according to plan, both imports, who keyed San Miguel Alab Pilipinas’ triumph in the Asean Basketball League, might soon find their way back to the PBA.

Brownlee, Barangay Ginebra’s resident import who is scheduled to suit up for the Gin Kings in the season-ending Governors’ Cup, is likely to take over the squad with the way things are looking.

Balkman, the 6-foot-8 reinforcement whose ban was lifted only this year, could come in as reinforcement for the Beermen, who still own his rights. However, it would all depend on the performance of original reinforcement Troy Gillenwater.

Of the two, it looks like Brownlee might be given the green light early, especially with the way the Gin Kings are performing. The reigning back-to-back Governors’ Cup titlists are still groping for form and still can’t get their game going behind their big import Charles Garcia.

The way I see it, it will only be a matter of time before Brownlee takes over his role as the team’s reinforcement just to stop the bleeding for the Gin Kings.

For Balkman, he is being put on standby. This put much pressure on the shoulders of Gillenwater, who played for Mighty Sports in the William Jones Cup two years ago, to deliver and make a good account of himself.

But while the Beermen are willing to give Gillenwater the opportunity to prove himself, it is also interesting to notice that Balkman wanted to atone from the forgettable story that tarnished his career in the PBA.

Everybody deserves a second chance, as they say, and the Beermen, at the back of their minds, are willing to give it to the NBA veteran.

Only time can tell whether or not it would happen soon.