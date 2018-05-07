PBA Power Rankings: Losing Taking a Toll on Blackwater and NLEX

Things have not changed much from the first week of PBA– especially with Blackwater and NLEX currently in their losing streaks.

While the Magnolia Hotshots have played their first game last Sunday, reigning champs San Miguel are still awaiting for their first opponent in the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup.

Once again, our digital ambassadors here at FOX Sports PH are here to chime in on the league’s second week of action:

1. How would you rank your PBA teams in the conference’s second week of action?

Eros Villanueva: I have TNT and Rain or Shine up front. The KaTropa are now 3-0 after edging out a depleted Ginebra team, while Reggie Johnson has continued its stellar play for ROS. Blackwater (0-4) continues to sink, while NLEX (0-3) lost two this week.

Jonas Reyes: TNT KaTropa owns the top spot with last night’s win against Ginebra. They may be tied with Rain or Shine at 3-0, but I’d give the slight edge to TNT.

Jordan Samar: I would also give the edge to TNT despite posting an identical record with ROS. The Castro-Romeo tandem is slowly rounding into its peak form, which may put the league on notice soon if they keep this up.

2. Who is your Player of the Week?

Eros Villanueva: Jayson Castro. When everyone was struggling, he took matters into his own hands and carried them over Ginebra on Sunday. It definitely doesn’t matter if he starts or comes off the bench; he’ll get those buckets and he’ll get that W for TNT.

Jonas Reyes: Jayson Castro as well. It could have been Matthew Wright because of his game-winner against the Magnolia Hotshots in Sunday’s opener. However, Castro’s import-like perfomance (27 points, 5 assists, +/- of +22) towed TNT to the victory, offsetting the offensive struggles of Terrence Romeo and their import Jeremy Tyler.

Jordan Samar: Initially I had guys like Matthew Wright, Sean Anthony and Jayson Castro in the running. However, it is clear that “The Blur” is the best player of the week. His poise and leadership was in full display against Ginebra when their import was struggling mightily. By looking at the box score, I would’ve thought that Castro was the import, not Tyler.

3. Who is your Import of the Week?

Eros Villanueva: Any import not named Jeremy Tyler and Charles Garcia. Tyler’s been subpar all conference long, while Garcia has been atrocious in his first two contests.

Jonas Reyes: Jarrid Famous. Blackwater may be languishing at the cellar with an 0-4 record, but Famous has been a monster of an import so far this Commissioner’s Cup. He leads the league in scoring and rebounding, averaging 30.5 points per game and 20.3 rebounds per game. In a tough loss to GlobalPort last May 2, Famous registered 41 points and 22 rebounds.

Jordan Samar: Once again, I would give the nod to Rain or Shine’s Reggie Johnson. While his shooting percentages could be better, the slotman has been looking like a perfect fit for coach Caloy Garcia’s system, catapulting ROS to a three-game winning streak.