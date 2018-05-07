The 8 most memorable PBA All-Star moments

Since 1989, the PBA All-Star festivities brought all of the game’s greatest players under one roof. As a time to bring their guard down and have a good time, players participate in a number of special events such as the three-point shooting and slam dunk competitions.

But the highlight of it all is the All-Star game itself that has gone through a number of formats. But whether its North versus South, Veterans versus RSJ, or Team PBA against Team Asia, the game is a treat for fans due to the plays that fill up the highlight reel.

With so many memories left behind by the PBA’s best, we weight on the most memorable moments in PBA All-Star history based on significance, drama, and hilarity.

The Dance-offs

A staple since the more recent All-Star games, players from both teams take center court to show their dance moves or the lack of it. With a degree of difficulty that rivals office Christmas parties, these talented ballers perform cheesy steps while the crowd who try their best not to giggle while documenting the routine on video. They would even have blockings and props such as sunglasses. The most memorable of which was the 2015 edition in Puerto Princesa wherein the North All-Stars had to take their jerseys off. Oh Beau Belga, what a lasting memory.

2000 All Star Exhibition: PBA versus Asia

Even legendary coach Tim Cone mentioned that it was the most memorable All-Star game for him because he led the PBA All-Stars to a 101-81 victory over the Asian Basketball Confederation selection. Team Asia was no push-over for it featured talented players such as Fadih El-Khatib of Lebanon, Gong Xiaobin and Zhu Dong of China, Makoto Hasegawa of Japan, Osamah Mubarak of Kuwait, Cheng Chi Lung of Chinese Taipei, and Rommel Adducul of the Philippines. The PBA squad was composed of Johnny Abarrientos, Alvin Patrimonio, Kenneth Duremdes, Danny Ildefonso, and Marlou Aquino. They were joined by Noy Castillo, Bong Hawkins, Rudy Hatfield, Eric Menk, Rodney Santos and brothers Andy and Danny Seigle.

Justin Melton’s blindfold dunk

It would have been more memorable if the diminutive guard converted it. But it is now remembered for the contrary.

Aided by Joe Devance, Melton took off from the three-point area and tried a tomahawk dunk as soon as he jumped. Not only did he miss the attempt but he was nowhere near the basket. Some contest if it is a valid dunk try but it looks just that. This made the rounds in social media because what it lacked in awesomeness, it made up for laughs from the spectators.

1998 All-Star Game: PBA Centennial Team wins

This marks the first time that a Philippine team destined for international competition played in an All-Star Game. It is also the first time the All-Star was held at multiple venues. Before heading to the Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand, the Centennial Team went up against the PBA Selection headlined by Nelson Asaytono, Jerry Codiñera, Bal David, Dindo Pumaren, and Victor Pablo.

In the first game at the Cebu Coliseum, the selection was reinforced by imports John Best, Roy Hairston, Ronnie Coleman, and Devin Davis but lost to the tune of 114-109. The second game was held at the Cuneta Astrodome and the Centennial Team had a resounding 107-92 win as Best and Davis did not suit up for the PBA selection. Manning the Centennial Team back court are Jojo Lastimosa, Johnny Abarrientos, Allan Caidic, Olsen Racela, Vergel Meneses, and Kenneth Duremdes. The front court was beefed up by Alvin Patrimonio, Dennis Espino, Andy Seigle, Marlou Aquino, EJ Feihl, and Jun Limpot.

The Pambansang Sidestep

Fans at the Quezon Convention Center were initially awed when former Barangay Ginebra Gin King Jammer Jamito pulled teammate Japeth Aguilar and asked him to stay near the rim. After all, his name is Jammer which adds a tad of credibility to what he will do. But the crowed had a jeer and a good laugh when Jamito took a Eurostep before dunking the ball and hugged Aguilar in jubilation.

He may have received a deservingly low 37 points but it was a perfect footage for social media and sports shows abroad. However, then commissioner Chito Narvasa was not pleased with the performance and vowed that he will not give the pride of Basud, Camarines Norte another chance to compete. Ironically, both of them are out of the league.

2015 PBA All-Star Game

The game itself is one of the record books as the North All-Stars edged the South, 166-161, making it the highest-scoring All-Star game in PBA history. Aside from that, there was a ceremony to retire Jimmy Alapag’s #3 jersey at half time. But perhaps this game in Puerto Princesa City will forever be remembered for the All-Star MVP snub of Calvin Abueva. Despite having 37 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Team North in all categories, the MVP trophy was given to Terrence Romeo.

1991 PBA Legends Game

Since the All-Star game was a late concoction, the early luminaries of the PBA were not able to participate in one. Thus, the league had the first PBA Legends Game during the 1991 All-Star extravaganza. The Narciso Bernardo-coached Light PBA Legends squad were composed of Greogrio Dionisio, Atoy Co, Manny Paner, Yoyong Martires, David Regullano, Johnny Revilla, and Jimmy Santos.

On the other hand, the Loreto Carbonell-coach Team Dark were bannered by Freddie Webb, Orly Bauzon, Jimmy Mariano, Lawrence Mumar, Arturo Valenzona, Marte Samson, and Rino Salazar. Though more known as a comedian, Santos made timely shots in the closing minutes of the match to steal the victory away from Team Dark, 103-101. He was named game MVP but fans got their money’s worth due to his funny antics as well.

The first PBA All-Star game

When it comes to competitive and personal drama, nothing beats the inaugural PBA All-Star game. The Veterans, coached by Baby Dalupan, were going up against a loaded Rookie-Sophomores-Juniors squad with Patrimonio, Codiñera, Pumaren, Ronnie Magsanoc, Benjie Paras, Paul Alvarez, and Nelson Asaytono. Meanwhile, the elder statesman were led by Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski who had an on-going feud due to the fall-out of Toyota’s sale to Beer Hausen. Simply put, Fernandez and his group supported the deal while Jaworski and his guys opposed it and thus transferred to the La Tondeña franchise.

But with the game on the line, Jaworski made an inbound pass from half-court to Fernandez. El Presidente then squeaked a graceful lay-up past Codiñera and Patrimonio to win the game, 132-130. With the game secured, a fitting ending followed when Dalupan pulled the two basketball icons together at center-court to end the bitter rivalry. After Fernandez gave high-fives to their teammates, he faced a happy Jaworski and they exchanged a warm handshake to bury the hatchet.