PBA Power Rankings: Rain or Shine, TNT lead the pack

The 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup is now underway, with 10 out of 12 teams having played at least once to get their feet wet in the import-laden conference.

Coming off from their finals duel last Philippine Cup, San Miguel and Magnolia haven’t played any games yet.

Our digital ambassadors here at FOX Sports PH chime in on what has occurred in the league’s opening week:

1. How would you rank your teams in the opening week full of PBA action?

Jonas Reyes: I got Rain or Shine and TNT atop of my power rankings. But more than anything, I am surprised with Columbian Dyip’s 2-1 win-loss record. For a team that won just one game last conference, winning two games early on is quite an achievement. So far for TNT, a retooled line-up is working for them with Terrence Romeo as one of their offensive weapons.

Voltaire Lozada: Rain Or Shine and Talk N’ Text won both their assignments, but the Tropa didn’t need to go through overtime in either game so I’d give them the slight edge on top. Meanwhile, the Blackwater Elite have been disappointing with three straight blowouts. With the talent they have, they shouldn’t be digging themselves in huge deficits early.

Jordan Samar: I could’ve put Columbian Dyip over Rain or Shine and TNT if they didn’t lose against Meralco last week. But just like my colleagues, I find Columbian’s 2-1 record remarkable given their horrible performance in the prior conference. So to sum it up, it would be (in order): Rain or Shine, TNT, Columbian, Alaska, GlobalPort, Meralco, Phoenix, Ginebra, NLEX, and Blackwater.

2. Who is your Player of the Week?

Jonas Reyes: Jerramy King of Columbian Dyip, but it is a toss-up between him and Rashawn McCarthy actually. King has proven to be the surprise package for a surprise team like Columbian. The kid is making the most out of the playing time given to him by Coach Ricky Dandan, something he yearned for when he was stuck at the end of the Rain or Shine bench. If only he had more minutes and a better showing in the Philippine Cup, King could be a candidate for Most Improved Player of the year.

Voltaire Lozada: Columbian Dyip’s Jerramy King came out of nowhere to drop 30 points with five three-pointers, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in their opening game and 23 points with four threes on their second win. There may have been other stellar performances, but this guy deserves it. He’s a player no one probably knew that carried a team no one probably cared about to a 2-1 record on opening week.

Jordan Samar: A big reason for Rain or Shine’s auspicious start is because of former Ateneo guard Chris Tiu. Averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 assists, Tiu’s steady play and veteran leadership earned him the said weekly citation, boosting Rain or Shine’s campaign for this conference.

3. Who is your Import of the Week?

Jonas Reyes: Reggie Johnson of Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. As if the ROS frontline isn’t big enough with Beau Belga, Jay Washington and Raymond Almazan, Johnson adds height and heft to the team. Looking forward to a Junemar Fajardo-Reggie Johnson matchup!

Voltaire Lozada: At face value, Rain or Shine’s Reggie Johnson seems unstoppable. He helped Rain Or Shine to a 2-0 record with 40 points and 22 rebounds in their first game and 16 points and 15 rebounds against Barangay Ginebra. His size gives the Rain or Shine advantages that can’t be measured by box scores.

Jordan Samar: I would go for Reggie Johnson as well. His hulking frame has been overwhelming his interior counterparts en route to Rain or Shine’s 2-0 record. Not only can he score efficiently on the post, he has shown the capability of setting up his teammates with his timely passes.