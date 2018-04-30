GOING THERE | 5 of the best second-generation stars outside the PBA

While many second-generation players already made the jump to the PBA, there are still more that are yet to take their talents to the pro level.

After naming the top next-gen PBAers, we now take a look at five of the best second-generation ballers who are not playing in the league, for now at least.

There’s pressure for these five to follow in their father’s footsteps, but judging by what they have shown so far, they are more than capable of succeeding in the PBA if they ever take that path.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Rayray Parks continues Alab Pilipinas' Q4 tear with this corner trey! #ABL8Finals pic.twitter.com/qeCpiGYECU — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 22, 2018

When talking about the best second-generation athletes that are not in the PBA, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. is the first one that comes to mind. The son of the legendary Bobby Ray Parks Sr., who won the Best Import award a record seven times, Rayray can undoubtedly be considered a lost boy.

Once a US NCAA prospect, Parks Jr. was a star in the UAAP and had stints in the PBA and NBA D-League. He is currently playing for Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League where is averaging 16 points and five rebounds a game.

Kobe Paras

poetry in motion pic.twitter.com/2GdW8cVqXb — Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras (@_kokoparas) March 5, 2018

Kobe made waves in recent years after he opted to try his luck in the USA. That choice didn’t work well for him as he struggled for playing time at Creighton before moving to Cal State Northridge, only to leave again to turn pro.

It remains to be seen where the son of former PBA MVP Benjie Paras will end up playing; but based on what he said recently, it looks like he is not closing the door on the PBA.

Kobe, who was named to the Gilas 23 for 2023 pool, is playing for the national team right now at the Filoil Preseason Cup. He scored 13 and 19 points in his first two outings with the team.

Kai Sotto

15-year-old 7'2" Kai Sotto from the Philippines has the potential to become the next big thing from Asia. Special talent who dominated the FIBA U16 Asian Championships. pic.twitter.com/KXSCyve3fg — NBADraftProspects (@draftprosnba) April 13, 2018

Another member of the Gilas 23 for 2023, Kai is dubbed as the future of Philippine basketball. No pressure for the lanky 7-foot center who seems to have already surpassed his father Ervin Sotto — former PBA first-round pick and seven-year veteran — in terms of popularity.

Earlier this April, Kai helped Batang Gilas book a spot in the FIBA U17 World Championship after tallying 16.8 points, (tournament-bests) 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in the FIBA U16 Asian Championships in Foshan, China.

Dave Ildefonso

Dave Ildefonso fools the defense with a SLICK side-step, then breaks free for the hook! #UAAPSeason80Jrs pic.twitter.com/uR1vtUVpk8 — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) March 2, 2018

Dave Ildefonso is following his father’s footsteps, literally. After helping Ateneo de Manila High School win its first championship in three years, Dave joined the National University Bulldogs where his dad, Danny Ildefonso, began his march to stardom.

Danny I won eight PBA championships and back-to-back MVPs, so there are huge expectations on Dave to live up to the hype. Fortunately, the 6-foot-4 versatile wing showed great potential, averaging 13 points on 44 percent shooting, eight rebounds and three assists in his final season with the Blue Eaglets.

Kenji Duremdes

Kenji Duremdes still has a long way to go, but the teenage prodigy sure got the skills of former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes. After all, even Captain Marbel wasn’t highly touted this early in his career and had to wait until his stint with Adamson to showcase his skills fully.

The young Duremdes, who was named 2017 Jr. NBA MVP, has established himself as a dangerous scorer in the high school basketball scene. Before joining the NU Bullpups, he led the La Salle Greenhills to two titles in the SBP Division.