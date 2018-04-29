The mean “Tito Japeth” look: Should it stay or not?

Japeth Aguilar was sporting a moustache for a time during the Philippine Cup and when playing for Gilas against Australia for the World Cup qualifiers.

We’ve seen Ginebra’s athletic big man shaven most of the time and it’s not always that we see him in that appearance.

Now the question is, should Japeth stick to sporting that moustache more or should he do away with it and put it to rest?

Well, he did put it away just when they faced San Miguel in the Philippine Cup semis. Unfortunately, they were eliminated and failed to reach the championship stage.

If only he just left it there until their conference campaign had been completed (a playoffs superstition for some athletes), maybe “Uncle Japeth’s Tito Moustache Power” could’ve worked wonders and Barangay Ginebra might have reached the finals.

To Japeth, we hope to see that mean look again come the next playoffs opportunity. Maybe you and the Barangay will go all the way for the trophy.

Photo credit: pba.ph, Getty images