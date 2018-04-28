Tale of the Tape: Rookie Kiefer Ravena versus Rookie Willie Miller

In 2001, Red Bull head coach Yeng Guiao used the first overall selection to pick dazzling guard Willie Miller. Fresh from his stint with the Nueva Ecija Patriots of the now-defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association, he was chosen to bolster the back court of the young but talented squad with his exciting and acrobatic game style.

As a rookie, Thriller Miller was instrumental in giving the franchise its first title when they upset the San Miguel Beermen in the 2001 Commissioner’s Cup. The former Letran Knight made a crucial block off a Nate Johnson point-blank attempt near the basket with 1.8 seconds to go to preserve a Game Five victory, 79-77. In the same year, the pride of Olongapo City made his first of nine All-Star appearances.

Sixteen years later, Guiao is now heading the NLEX Road Warriors and they own the second overall selection in the 2017 PBA Draft. Interestingly, the Beermen had the first pick off a Kia trade and used it to get Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger. This made the choice easier for the multi-titled coach and went with the next best prospect: guard Kiefer Ravena. It didn’t take long before the league saw the on-court brilliance of The Phenom.

He was named Player of the Week due to his impressive outings against the Kia Picanto on December 19 and the Global Port Batang Pier on Christmas Day 2017. In his PBA debut, he registered 18 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds. He followed that with a 20-point, five-assist, four-steal game for a second straight win. He would go on to lead the Road Warriors in scoring in four of their next nine games and helped clinched a quarterfinals berth against Alaska which they won despite the twice-to-beat disadvantage. With Kevin Alas injured, the second-generation PBA player carried NLEX in the semifinals but fell short to Magnolia in six contests.

Aside from the success that Miller and Ravena experienced during their rookie seasons under the tutelage of Guiao, their games had stark similarities as well. Both are amazing finishers on the fast break and they are crafty enough to collect points even if their shots are contested. They also have a potent post game that they often finish with a turn-around jumper. However, the similarities end there as Miller is more of the flashy guard while Ravena operates with a silky smooth game.

To say the least, we cannot disregard the greatness of both players. Only time will tell if The Phenom will match the two Most Valuable Player awards that The Thriller has. But we wonder who had a better rookie season? Let the numbers speak for itself. These numbers are accurate as of the 2017-2018 PBA Philippine Cup.

Willie Miller (Rookie Season) Kiefer Ravena (Rookie Season) 51 Games Played 18 7.7 Points per game 15.3 2.3 Assists per game 5.2 2.8 Rebounds per game 3.0 0.8 Steals per game 1.6 0.1 Blocks per game 0.1 20.5 Minutes per game 29.2 .416 Field goal percentage .404 .279 Three point percentage .338 .759 Free throw percentage .780

Based on the figures, Ravena is having a better rookie season so far than Miller. Here’s why:

1) Miller was a back-up – When he joined the Red Bull Thunder, he had Jimwell Torion to contend minutes with. That’s why he often came off the bench while Torion was the designated starter. But by his sophomore year, Guiao cannot contain Miller to a reserve role. He was included in the starting five and he responded with an MVP performance that season. In contrast, Ravena was a starter from the get go alongside Kevin Alas due to the shallow back court rotation of the Road Warriors. This gave him more minutes which translated to more points, assists, and rebounds per game.

2) Ravena is the better shooter – While Miller can string a bunch of buckets when he is in the zone, Ravena is known to be the deadlier sniper than the two. The Phenom would casually convert baskets from the perimeter while Miller often finds his shot closer to the rim. Thus, he has a higher field goal and three point percentage.

3) The Kevin Alas factor – The NLEX back court production is mainly divided between Ravena and Alas. When the son of coach Louie Alas went down due to injury, Ravena was thrusted as the main man and he has responded convincingly. This enabled his averages to increase and ultimately be better than Miller’s.

4) Yeng Guiao’s unconventional rotations – Aside from his bald hair and fiery demeanor, Guiao is known for his unpredictable starting fives. Thus, there could be instances when Ravena and Miller could have played more minutes and collected more stats if not for their coach who always wants to catch opponents off guard.