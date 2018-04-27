Cases for PBA’s 50 Greatest: Make way for ‘The Kraken’

As the reigning PBA Most Valuable Player in 2015, the case to include June Mar Fajardo in the 40 Greatest Players list back then was valid.

However, that would have been a premature and controversial move because a lot more deserving stalwarts have had a career’s worth of numbers and accolades.

But when the league adds ten more players in 2025, the pride of Pinamungajan, Cebu is a shoo-in for this illustrious group and it’s not even close. Aside from dominating the league in ways no other player did, he has already etched a body of work that can carve him onto the Mount Rushmore of PBA titans.

Not bad for the future of Philippine basketball who only started seriously embracing the sport in college.

He sits at summit of the PBA at present, but the ascent was not easy for the 6’10 Fajardo. He struggled to adjust to the PBA brand of pace and physicality during his first two conferences. But when the 2013 Governor’s Cup came, he finally lived up to expectations and trounced upon Rain or Shine in the semifinals. Though they would lose the title to the San Mig Coffee Mixers in seven games, the former University of Cebu standout has put the league on notice.

Indeed, The Kraken was released. The antidote for him is yet to be discovered.

Once he seals the low block, he barges using his Herculean frame for easy baskets. Boxing him out for rebounds is a nightmare for Fajardo utilizes his size and strength to grab the ball or tip it for a deuce. Try fouling him excessively and he will make you pay at the free throw line as well. Let him operate on the post and he can hurt you with agile footwork uncharacteristic for a big man. Push him outside the shaded area and he can knock down medium-range jumpers too.

His prowess on the hard court was on full display by his sophomore year for San Miguel. In 37 games, he shattered his rookie year averages and normed 16.8 points and 14.1 rebounds per contest. These figures made him the first PBA player to win the Most Improved Player and Most Valuable Player awards in the same season. He was also named to the first of his three All-Defensive Teams due to his 2.1 blocks per game. What’s amazing is that he achieved all these even though the Beermen never reached the finals in any of the three conferences.

Six seasons into his career, Fajardo has amassed six championships including four straight PBA Philippine Cup titles from 2015 to 2018. He also clinched a second Finals MVP award during their recent All-Filipino triumph after netting 42 points and 20 rebounds in a come-from-behind Game Five win over Magnolia.

It was also during this conference that he collected a record sixth Best Player of the Conference award to surpass his mentor Danny Ildefonso. Five of his six BPC distinctions were given during the Philippine Cup which further cements his case as the best baller in the land.

The scary part though is that he has a lot of basketball mileage left in his tank.

Fajardo is the favorite to win a fifth consecutive MVP trophy and there’s no sign of him slowing down in the foreseeable future. Who knows how much more individual accolades will he collect. By the time he hangs his jersey, he could have shattered the record books as the greatest PBA player of all time.

There are those who contest that he is just too big of a player size-wise. But scour the roster of other teams and you will see giants who are giving up only an inch or two on him. Ginebra’s Greg Slaughter is even taller than him. Some would say that he plays with arguably the best roster of all time. But they’ve had this line-up for years and it did not translate to instant success. Likewise, their march to a grand slam last season was thwarted by Barangay Ginebra so they are still beatable.

🎥 Santos to Fajardo sa fastbreak LIMA NA LANG ang hinahabol ng SMB! #SMBMakingHistory#MagnoliaDateWithDestiny pic.twitter.com/uybPl1lyS8 — PBA (@pbaconnect) April 6, 2018

Beyond his basketball exploits, Fajardo is a great ambassador for the league for he puts a premium on loyalty and discipline. Despite offers to continue playing collegiate ball elsewhere, he chose to stay in the University of Cebu and he even wore his UC warmer when he was selected first overall in the 2012 PBA Draft. He always deflects praise to his teammates and even asked them to receive his latest BPC award with him. He also publicly credits those who have helped him to be player that he is now every time he has the opportunity. Even to this day, Fajardo still possesses a solid work ethic that enabled him to be The Kraken.

So when the PBA 50 Greatest list comes out, June Mar Fajardo must be number 41. There’s a chance that he is still playing in Asia’s first play-for-pay league by then. But this time, there would be no contentions in placing this once-in-a-generation legend in rarified air.