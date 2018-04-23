Strong start, strong finish: Key insights from TNT-GlobalPort opener

The PBA Commissioner’s Cup is off to a fantastic start after TNT KaTropa and GlobalPort Batang Pier played out an intense and physical match Sunday at the Smart Araneta Center Coliseum

The Texters eventually grabbed the win, 128-114, but it wasn’t without any hiccups as they had to stave off a furious comeback from the Batang Pier midway through the game.

Here are the highlights and key takeaways from the opening night match-up:

Great start, great finish

TNT led by 19 points at the end of the first quarter, but GlobalPort erased the deficit and even took the lead, 74-73, in the penultimate quarter. Fortunately, a 45-point outburst in the final frame allowed the KaTropa to pull away again, this time for good.

Three-pointers and bench scoring made the difference

Nash Racela’s side made it rain from downtown as they drained 15 treys out of 30 attempts. The Batang Pier had a hard time defending from deep, particularly on the corner three where TNT inflicted damage early in the game.

TNT also got a boost from their bench, with Jayson Castro coming off as a substitute and leading the way with a team-high 21 points. The TNT bench combined for 59 points while GlobalPort’s scored just 20.

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

The two teams tallied a total of 40 turnovers. TNT turned the ball over 24 times — 18 of which came from their starters — allowing GlobalPort to cut the lead briefly before collapsing in the fourth quarter.

Hot and cold Anthony

With Stanley Pringle having an off night, Sean Anthony carried the scoring load for GlobalPort. He had 32 points at the end of the third quarter and banked some big shots, including the back-to-back threes that shifted the momentum to the Batang Pier.

However, Anthony failed to build on his superb performance and made only two points in the fourth.

Tyler needs time

KaTropa reinforcement Jeremy Tyler’s PBA debut didn’t go as planned after he found himself in foul trouble early on. He picked up three first-half fouls and had to sit most of the third quarter due to foul trouble, giving GlobalPort import Malcolm White (27 points, 12 boards) the opportunity to dominate.

Tyler, though, made amends in the final canto and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds while White went out with six fouls with five minutes left to play.

Contrasting starts for Romeo, Tautuaa

All eyes were on Terrence Romeo and Mo Tautuaa in the game. The two were the main pieces involved in the trade between TNT and GlobalPort earlier this month, so the match-up was somehow an opportunity to show their previous teams what they’ve lost.

Both players struggled to find their rhythm, but Romeo still had the last laugh as he ended the night with 11 points and three assists. Tautuaa, meanwhile, had 10 points and seven boards but was sent off on a flagrant foul penalty 2.